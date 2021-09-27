San Diego man stabbed more than 20 times goes viral on TikTok sharing his story

Jordan’s TikTok post has been shared over 200,000 times. Follow his recovery journey.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego man who went missing and was later found at a hospital stabbed more than 20 times has gone viral on TikTok for sharing his story.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Hardgrow underwent multiple surgeries and was put on a ventilator back in January after he suffered injuries to his heart, lungs and abdomen in a vicious downtown stabbing.

The man accused in the stabbing, 20-year-old Pierce Tostado, entered a not guilty plea to charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

On January 16, 2021, Jordan said he was heading back to his car near the 800 block of 11th Avenue after a date and noticed he was being followed.

After 24 hours, his twin brother Jamaal Hardgrow reported him missing on social media. Jordan’s family later discovered he was in the ICU in a hospital in San Diego and his family took the first flight available from Ohio to reach him.

Jordan said he woke up two days later and saw his mom at his side. She told him that he had been stabbed multiple times and that his heart stopped twice.

Due to COVID protocols, Jordan said he spent two weeks in the hospital alone and could only communicate with his family and friends virtually.

Jordan said now he’s “on the road to a full recovery, starting nursing school and working to be the best version of myself.”

Jordan’s TikTok post has been shared over 200,000 times. Follow his journey.

News 8 spoke to Jordan in January 2021 while he was recovering in the hospital.

"I’m just blessed. I had a really good trauma team that knew exactly what they were doing and they knew how to react," he said. "It’s been a true journey for me. The journey's not over. [I've] still got a lot of healing to do. Like I said, the support system has been everything."