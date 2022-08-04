Neighbors and business owners concerned over Mission Beach violence

Mission Beach and the area near Belmont Park begins with fun in the sun during the day. But once it gets dark, there’s a shift.

SAN DIEGO — Belmont Park in Mission Beach, isn't only a tourist destination but also a family friendly destination for San Diegans. However, just in the past week there have been three shootings In the area.

Mission Beach and the area surrounding Belmont Park begins with fun in the sun with families and big smiles during the day.

But once it gets dark, there’s a shift.

The area was the scene of shooting on Thursday, where San Diego police say three people are in custody and a gun was recovered.

There was also another shooting just about a week ago.

Johnathan Richard was at Belmont park last week when he heard gunshots.

"We were just getting some ice cream, just chillin and I thought I heard some arguing but it’s a loud beach next thing you know 'bah bah bah'," said Richard.

Residents near Mission Beach say the rise in gun violence is a trend.

Altin Dastmalchi lives just a few blocks away and he says he’s seen an increase In violence happen during “tourist season” or during the summer months.

"During the day it’s easy friendly but sometimes there have been stabbings there was one over, here at the bathroom a while back," said Dastmalchi.

Mission Beach has a history of violence. Last year alone, three shootings happened in the area just one month apart from each other,

The co-owner of Mission Beach Rentals, Monte Blair says he’s concerned. Blair has owned this store for six years and he says he's seen an uptick in crime.

"I know there was actually a shooting right in front of my store a month, month and a half ago, and a few days ago, so we are kinda concerned," said Blair.

Due to the recent shootings, Blair says he has a plan in place to keep him and his employees safe.

"If something happens everybody just abandon ship run get out of here take care of yourself," said Blair.

CBS 8 reached out to San Diego Police to get to the bottom of what the city is doing to control gun violence in Mission Beach.

SDPD released a statement that said, in part, "Staffing has been increased and there will be additional officers working the area seven days a week.”

Police also say if you see anything suspicious, say something. Report it to police or call 911.