One killed after overnight shooting in Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed during a shooting early Monday morning in the Gaslamp Quarter, and two people were taken into custody following a separate non-injury shooting that happened a few blocks away a short time before, police said.



The fatal shooting was reported about 1:55 a.m. near Fifth and Island avenues after a verbal altercation took place, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said. It is unknown how the victim was involved.



The 25-30-year-old male victim was taken to UCSD, where he was pronounced dead, Foster said. No details about the victim were immediately available.



The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation. Police say the suspect is a Black adult male with grey shorts and no shirt. They are also looking for a four-door sedan that had two other passengers.



About 10 minutes prior to the fatal shooting, a separate shooting happened near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Market Street, Foster said.



Patrol officers in the area heard gunshots and pursued a suspect vehicle a short distance before the driver pulled over, the officer said.



No one was struck by the gunfire, but a man and a woman were taken into custody in connection with that shooting, Foster said. No details about the man and the woman were immediately available.