Suspect dead, officer injured in shooting after overnight pursuit ends in Escondido

Mission Avenue is closed between North Broadway and Fig Street until further notice.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Police are investigating after an officer was shot Monday morning during a pursuit that lasted for several hours near Mission Avenue and Hickory Street, according to authorities.

For reasons still unknown, a suspect allegedly fled from police in the vehicle Sunday night, according to the Escondido Police Department. The pursuit ended near Mission Avenue and Gamble Street around 3 a.m. The car, which had OnStar, was disabled through that system, police said.

One Escondido officer was shot in the chest. He was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The officer has been with the Escondido Police Department for five years.

According to police, the suspect was shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital and later died. There was a female in the car with the suspect. She has been taken in for questioning, police said.

Police said 39-year-old Roberto Salgado was identified as the suspect that was shot by Escondido police officers early Monday morning following the pursuit.

Police said a homicide happened at 1300 Teelin Avenue in Vista on Sunday. The victim of that shooting is 42-year-old Florencio Rodriguez.

Mission Avenue is closed between North Broadway and Fig Street until further notice.