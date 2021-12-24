ATV fatality reported at ranch near Idyllwild where woman went missing in 2020

Boyfriend of Dia Abrams reported the woman died in a "quad rollover" Thursday evening.

MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A woman died Thursday night in a reported ATV rollover at the Bonita Vista Ranch near Idyllwild, where a former La Jolla millionaire went missing in 2020.

The call for assistance came in just after 5 p.m. on December 23 from 58111 Bonita Vista Road in Mountain Center. The reporting party was Keith Harper, the boyfriend of the missing woman, Lydia “Dia” Abrams, according to dispatch scanner audio from CalFire/Riverside County Fire.

First responders attempted to call in an air ambulance, according to the dispatch audio, but none were available due to rainy weather and low visibility.

Dispatchers also had trouble reconnecting with the reporting party, Keith Harper.

“The phone number for the original [reporting party] keeps going to an answering machine for American Storage, unable to get anything further from them,” a dispatcher reported at 5:23 p.m.

1144-Fatality 58111 Bonita Vista Rd, CHP San Gorgonio Pass area. https://t.co/6Txfao6YRW — CHP Fatalities (@chpfatal) December 24, 2021

The unnamed victim was reported to be involved in “possibly a quad rollover,” according to dispatch audio.

Around 5:40 p.m., responders reported the woman was dead on arrival. CHP then called the Riverside County Coroner to the scene.

No further information was released by CalFire or CHP as of Friday morning.

Traumatic Injury: rpt@ 5:07 p.m. 58000blk Bonita Vista Rd. in Mountain Center. ATV roll over, the rider perished at the scene. CHP investigating. #BonitaIC pic.twitter.com/7S3sNIJohU — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) December 24, 2021

Insiders told News 8 the woman involved in the reported ATV incident worked as a ranch hand at the Bonita Vista Ranch, once owned and operated by Dia Abrams, 65, until she went missing in June 2020.

"Abrams went missing under suspicious circumstances and foul play is suspected,” Riverside detectives wrote in a June 9, 2020 search warrant. The remains of Dia Abrams have not been found.

The boyfriend, Harper, has been involved in an ongoing probate court battle with Abrams’ two adult children for control of the ranch.

Abrams’ children were “informed and believe” that “[T]he Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating Mr. Harper as a potential perpetrator of the crime or crimes that led to [Abrams’] disappearance,” according to the probate court petition.

Harper, 72, has not been named a suspect in Abrams’ disappearance by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, which has been investigating the missing-person case.

A hearing on a request to remove Harper as trustee of the ranch and other estate properties was set for May 9, 2022 in Palm Springs probate court.

(This is a developing incident. News 8 is attempting to gather more information.)