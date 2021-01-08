Racial slurs thrown at Alpine restaurant owner's son

"We received a call, 'how many N's do you have in there, we can't come in and dine there,' he commenced to call my son the N word. We were totally shocked, we don't speak like that in our household," said Cousins.

Jay said it's been hard to move forward. He said he's never experienced this type of hate, but he said even after what happened his heart goes out to the person responsible for the call.



"You know, people might walk around bitter. I already encourage people to take your enemy to lunch, you might learn something new. Matthew 5:44 tells us to love our enemies despite if they use us or persecute us," said Jay.



Jay said support from the community has been overwhelming.



"I want him to know there are good people here," said Brian Skinner.



Peter Banaga who's lived in Alpine for 3 years said he created a Go Fund Me page, after hearing what happened.



Jay said through this all, Jeremiah has been assured that he is loved, and words spoken doesn't define who you are.