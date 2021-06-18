San Diego County sheriff's deputy accused of molesting minors is sentenced to 12 years in state prison

"I have never seen a more despicable set of facts as I've seen in this case." Fleer pleaded guilty to 20 felony and misdemeanor charges

CHULA VISTA, Calif — A San Diego County judge sentenced a former sheriff's deputy to 12 years in state prison.

Jaylen Fleer, 27, pleaded guilty to 20 felony and misdemeanor charges related to sex acts with underage girls, as well as attempts to meet up with minors for sexual purposes. The alleged crimes took place between March 27 and April 8, 2020.

For the first time, the world heard the details of Fleer’s acts.

“He tells multiple girls do you have friends? I’ll give you money. The younger the better,” said Jalyn Wang, deputy district attorney.

Wang said the victims were too scared to call police because Fleer was the police.

The criminal complaint named four victims identified as Jane Does one – through four.

It listed the graphic charges. Count six said on or about April 8, Fleer unlawfully participated in an act of oral copulation with Jane Doe number one, a person under the age of 16.

Count seven and eight said Fleer lewdly committed a lascivious act upon the body of a child 14 or 15 years of age.

“I have never seen a more despicable set of facts as I’ve seen in this case, “ said Judge Michael Popkins.

Fleer’s attorney asked for leniency.

“He proactively enrolled in treatment… And has completed 46 (therapy) sessions,” said David Shapiro, defense attorney. “He has recognized the error of his ways.”

Fleer has a wife and a one year old son. He was sentenced to 12 years in state prison with no probation and he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.