San Diego Police confiscate 169% more ghost guns in 2020 compared to 2019; 2021 expected to surpass that

According to Chief Nisleit, nearly one in four are ghost guns, meaning they have no serial number, making them untraceable. "That means anyone who is prohibited because of their mental illness or their prior felony convictions can still purchase a firearm, have it Fed Ex’d overnight and have a gun in their hands the following day," Chief Nisleit said. In 2020, the department saw a 169% increase in ghost guns compared to 2019. 2021 is looking to surpass that.

"Another alarming trend we're seeing-persons that are prohibited so our persons that are convicted felons. In 2020, we saw a 75% increase in those being arrested that were felons with a firearm," Chief Nisleit said.



Gunshot calls have also gone up by 70% in January and February of 2021, compared to 2020.



In regards to shootings, January and February 2021 saw a 50% increase compared to 2020.



Chief Nisleit said there are several contributing factors, with the pandemic being the most obvious one.



“People are out of school. People are out of work, so there's a lot of anxiety and angst about everything,” he said.



Not only that, but with court services reduced or closed, he says criminals feel invincible.



“People feel emboldened to commit crime. They do not believe they'll be held accountable,” Chief Nisleit said.



Chief Nisleit maintains he's working to combat these alarming trends.



Last month, alongside the mayor and other community leaders, he unveiled a new program called ‘No Shots Fired,’ which works directly with gang members in hopes of getting them out of that lifestyle.



He's also putting more officers and investigators on the streets, and planning a gun buy-back event June 5, the details of which are still being worked on.



“No questions asked. You drop off a handgun, shot gun or rifle you'll get a card anywhere between $100-$200,” he said.



For him, it's not just about curbing crime, but making the community feel safe.



“Not only are we trying to drive down the crime but the fear of crime,” Chief Nisleit said.



Currently, the department is 108 officers short. They're actively recruiting for more.