Off-duty SDPD officer arrested for reportedly brandishing a firearm outside bar in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — An off-duty San Diego police officer was arrested Saturday in Pacific Beach after creating a disturbance and displaying a firearm in a threatening manner outside of a bar, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said when they arrived on scene, they detained Trevor Sterling, who was carrying a personal firearm during the incident. Sterling was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm, police said.

The department said as soon as Chief David Nisleit learned of the incident, he immediately suspended the officer without pay and removed the officer’s police powers.

“This type of behavior is unbecoming of any police officer. I want the community to know this will be investigated to the fullest and sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review," Nisleit said. "SDPD personnel will continue to be held to the high standard that our community expects and deserves."

Sterling has been with the department for nine years and is assigned to the Special Operations Unit.