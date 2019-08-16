SAN DIEGO — An optometry store was burglarized Friday in Sorrento Valley, police are investigating if this latest crime is connected to a series of burglaries committed at other eyeglass stores around San Diego.

San Diego police received a call of a burglary at a strip mall around 3:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Pacific Heights Blvd. at Designer Eyes Optometry.

When officers arrived, they found shattered glass from the store’s front door on the ground and several pairs of glasses on the floor inside.

The owner of Designer Eyes Optometry shared surveillance video with News 8, showing men in green hoodies taking several pairs of glasses from the shop. The owner says he's "shocked and saddened" because another smash-and-grab happened at his store three weeks ago.

A witness working next door said he heard a loud crash and saw four people wearing hoodies get into what looked like a gray Dodge Charger with no license plates.

Last week, three San Diego-area optometry businesses were broken into and looted over a period of less than three hours, leading authorities to suspect that the same crook or crew of criminals might be responsible for the crimes.

Police are looking at surveillance footage located in the shopping center. The incident is under investigation.