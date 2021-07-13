Wife arrested on suspicion of shooting, killing her husband in Lemon Grove

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after fatally shooting her husband in the back yard of their Lemon Grove home, authorities said Tuesday.



Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly before 6 p.m. Monday from 26-year-old Gabriela Rose Shepherd who reported that she shot her husband, 29-year-old Noah David Shepherd, at their home on Camino de las Palmas near Calle Norte, just west of state Route 125, said San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Mike Arens.



The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Arens said.