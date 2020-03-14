SAN DIEGO — While county schools are closed because of COVID-19, students can still receive meals, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.



The office released a list of school sites that will be providing meals to students starting Monday and lasting until schools open again.



Students age 2 to 18 can get a meal for breakfast and lunch at any of the sites during this period, the education agency said.



Here are the foodservice sites for each district updated as of March 23, 2020, at 11:28 a.m.

Albert Einstein Academy Charter Middle School

Breakfast and lunch are served together from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday, at the school (458 26th Street, San Diego, CA 92102). Drive-thru or walk-up meal distribution is behind the school, enter through alley.

Se sirven desayunos y almuerzos al mismo tiempo de 10 a 11 a.m., de lunes a viernes, en la escuela (458 26th Street, San Diego, CA 92102). La entrega de alimentos con servicio a la ventanilla del vehículo o a pie es en la parte de atrás de la escuela, entrar por el callejón.

Bonsall Unified School District

The Fallbrook Union Elementary and Fallbrook Union High School Districts have extended their child nutrition services to Bonsall students.

Locations for meal pick up, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Los estudiantes del distrito de Bonsall pueden hacer uso de los servicios de entrega de comida de los distritos de Fallbrook Union Elementary y Fallbrook Union High School.



Lugares para recoger alimentos, de lunes a viernes de 11 a.m. a 1 p.m.:

Maie Ellis Elementary School - 400 W Elder St, Fallbrook, CA 92028

- 400 W Elder St, Fallbrook, CA 92028 William H Frazier Elementary School - 1835 Gum tree Ln, Fallbrook, CA 92028

- 1835 Gum tree Ln, Fallbrook, CA 92028 La Paloma Elementary School - 300 Heald Ln, Fallbrook, CA 92028

- 300 Heald Ln, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Deluz School House - 40153 De Luz Murrieta Rd., CA 92028

- 40153 De Luz Murrieta Rd., CA 92028 San Onofre School - 200 Pate Rd, San Clemente, CA 92672

- 200 Pate Rd, San Clemente, CA 92672 Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary School - 110 Marine Dr, Oceanside, CA 92058

Borrego Springs Unified School District

Pick-up meals are available at Borrego Springs Elementary School (315 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA 92004), from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The district will also be delivering food items to the following areas (times may vary by 10 minutes):

No food pick-up or delivery will take place the week of spring break from March 23 to 27.

Hay entrega de comida para recoger y llevar en Borrego Springs Elementary School (1315 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA 92004), de 8:15 a.m. a 11 a.m.

El distrito también estará entregando alimentos en los lugares siguientes (el tiempo indicado puede variar por 10 minutos):

No habra entrega o repartición de comida la semana de vacaciones de primarvera, del 23 al 27 de marzo.

Ocotillo Wells (Oasis) at 10 a.m.

Santiago Estates at 10:45 a.m.

El Rancho at 11 a.m.

Cajon Valley Union School District

Cajon Valley Union School District will be providing any child, age 0-18, breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations. No verification needed for this service and all children ages 0-18 are eligible.

El distrito escolar de Cajon Valley Union dará desayuno y almuerzo para cualquier niño de 0 a 18 años de edad de lunes a viernes de 11 a.m. a 1 p.m. en los lugares siguientes. No se necesita verificación para obtener este servicio. Todos los menores de 0-18 años son elegibles.

Anza Elementary - 1005 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA 92020

- 1005 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA 92020 Bostonia Language Academy - 1390 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021

- 1390 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021 Cajon Valley Middle School - 550 E Park Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

- 550 E Park Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 Chase Elementary - 195 E. Chase Avenue El Cajon, CA 92020

- 195 E. Chase Avenue El Cajon, CA 92020 Emerald Middle School - 1221 Emerald Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

- 1221 Emerald Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 Flying Hills Elementary - 1251 Finch St, El Cajon, CA 92020

- 1251 Finch St, El Cajon, CA 92020 Greenfield Middle School - 1495 Greenfield Dr, El Cajon, CA 92020

- 1495 Greenfield Dr, El Cajon, CA 92020 Johnson Elementary - 500 W Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020

- 500 W Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 Lexington Elementary - 1145 Redwood Ave, El Cajon, CA 92019

- 1145 Redwood Ave, El Cajon, CA 92019 Madison Elementary - 1615 E Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92019

- 1615 E Madison Ave, El Cajon, CA 92019 Magnolia Elementary - 650 Greenfield Dr, El Cajon, CA 92021

- 650 Greenfield Dr, El Cajon, CA 92021 Meridian Elementary - 651 S 3rd St, El Cajon, CA 92019

- 651 S 3rd St, El Cajon, CA 92019 Montgomery Middle School - 1570 Melody Ln, El Cajon, CA 92019

- 1570 Melody Ln, El Cajon, CA 92019 Naranca Elementary - 1030 Naranca Ave, El Cajon, CA 92021

- 1030 Naranca Ave, El Cajon, CA 92021 Rios Elementary - 14314 Rios Canyon Rd, El Cajon, CA 92021

- 14314 Rios Canyon Rd, El Cajon, CA 92021 WD Hall Elementary - 1376 Pepper Dr, El Cajon, CA 92021

Carlsbad Unified School District

Carlsbad Unified will provide temporary lunch service at Jefferson Elementary School (3743 Jefferson St., Carlsbad CA 92008). Foods will be portable so that families may take the food to go. Food service will be available from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

El distrito de Carlsbad Unified proporcionará un servicio temporal de servir almuerzo en la escuela Jefferson Elementary School (3743 Jefferson St., Carlsbad CA 92008). Los alimentos serán fáciles de transportar para que las familias se los puedan llevar a casa. La entrega de alimentos será de 11:30 a.m. a 1 p.m. de lunes a viernes.

Chula Vista Elementary School District

The Chula Vista Elementary School District will extend its “grab-and-go" meal service through the two-week Spring Break, March 23 to 27 and March 30 to April 3. Meal distribution will take place at nine school sites across the region. Families will only need to make one trip to their closest school to pick up lunch and breakfast for the next day for children ages 1 to 18. The hours are 10 a.m. to noon each day.

Students who are receiving the meals must be physically present. Meals are served cold and need to be reheated at home. The locations are:

El distrito escolar de Chula Vista Elementary extenderá la entrega de alimentos para recoger y llevar durante las dos semanas de vacaciones de primavera, del 23 al 27 de marzo y del 30 de marzo al 3 de abril. La entrega de comida tomará lugar en nueve sitios escolares a lo largo del distrito. Las familias deben de ir al sitio escolar más cercano para recoger almuerzo y desayuno para el próximo día para los niños de 1 a 18 años.

Los estudiantes deben estar presentes para recibir comida. Las comidas se sirven en frío y deben ser recalentadas en el hogar. Los sitios de entrega son:

Vista Square Elementary School , 540 G Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910

, 540 G Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Rice Elementary School , 915 Fourth Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91911

, 915 Fourth Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91911 Juarez-Lincoln Elementary School , 849 Twining Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154

, 849 Twining Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154 Harborside Elementary School , 681 Naples Street. Chula Vista, CA 91911

, 681 Naples Street. Chula Vista, CA 91911 Casillas Elementary School , 1130 East J St. Chula Vista, CA 91910

, 1130 East J St. Chula Vista, CA 91910 Salt Creek Elementary School , 1055 Hunte Parkway, Chula Vista, CA 91914

, 1055 Hunte Parkway, Chula Vista, CA 91914 Loma Verde Elementary School , 1450 Loma Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91911

, 1450 Loma Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Muraoka Elementary School , 1644 Santa Alexia Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91913

, 1644 Santa Alexia Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91913 Sunnyside Elementary School, 5430 San Miguel Road, Bonita, CA 91902

Encinitas Union School District

Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to noon at Ocean Knoll Elementary School (910 Melba Rd, Encinitas, CA 92024).

Habrá almuerzo disponible de 11 a.m. a 12 p.m. en Ocean Knoll Elementary School (910 Melba Rd, Encinitas, CA 92024).

Epiphany Prep Charter School

Monday through Friday through March 27, grab and go meals will be available for pick up from 6:30 to 10 a.m. at Epiphany Prep Charter School (725 N Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA 92025). Children must be present to receive a meal.

De lunes a viernes hasta el 27 de marzo habrá entrega de comidas para llevar de 6:30 a 10 a.m. en Epiphany Prep Charter School (725 N Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA 92025). El menor debe estar presente para recibir la comida.

Escondido Union Elementary and Escondido Union High school districts

Eight locations will be open for sack lunch and breakfast pick up on weekdays during the closure:

Escondido, Orange Glen, and San Pasqual high schools will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Central, Juniper, and Rock Springs elementary schools, Del Dios Academy, and Mission Middle School will be open from 6 to 8 a.m.

The meals will be provided to any child age 18 or younger. The child must be present to receive the meal. More information is included in this flyer.

Estarán abiertos ocho lugares para recoger almuerzos y desayunos en bolsa los días de entre semana durante el cierre escolar.

Las preparatorias Escondido, Orange Glen y San Pasqual estarán abiertas de 11 a.m. a 1 p.m.

Las primarias Central, Juniper, y Rock Springs, Del Dios Academy, y Mission Middle School estarán abiertas de 6 a 8 a.m.

Se le entregaran alimentos a cualquier niño de 18 años o menor y debe estar presente para recibir la comida. Vea más información en español en este volante.

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District

Locations for meal pick up, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Lugares para recoger alimentos, lunes, miércoles, y viernes de 11 a.m. a 1 p.m.:

Maie Ellis Elementary School - 400 W Elder St, Fallbrook, CA 92028

- 400 W Elder St, Fallbrook, CA 92028 La Paloma Elementary School - 300 Heald Ln, Fallbrook, CA 92028

- 300 Heald Ln, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Deluz School House - 40153 De Luz Murrieta Rd., CA 92028

- 40153 De Luz Murrieta Rd., CA 92028 San Onofre School - 200 Pate Rd, San Clemente, CA 92672

- 200 Pate Rd, San Clemente, CA 92672 Mary Fay Pendleton Elementary School - 110 Marine Dr, Oceanside, CA 92058

Fallbrook Union High School District

View lunch drop-off times on the Fallbrook Union High School District webpage.

Vea el horario de entrega de almuerzos en la página del distrito de Fallbrook Union High School District.

Grossmont Union High School District

Beginning Monday, March 23, free meals for students will be available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following GUHSD school sites:

A partir del lunes 23 de marzo habrá comidas gratis para los estudiantes de lunes a viernes de 10:30 a.m. a 12:30 p.m. en los siguientes sitios escolares de GUHSD:

Santana High School - 9915 N. Magnolia, Santee

- 9915 N. Magnolia, Santee El Cajon Valley High School - 1035 E. Madison Ave., El Cajon

- 1035 E. Madison Ave., El Cajon Steele Canyon High School - 12440 Campo Road, Spring Valley

- 12440 Campo Road, Spring Valley Grossmont High School - 1100 Murray Drive, El Cajon

- 1100 Murray Drive, El Cajon Mount Miguel High School - 8585 Blossom Lane, Spring Valley

- 8585 Blossom Lane, Spring Valley Monte Vista High School - 3230 Sweetwater Springs Blvd., Spring Valley

Guajome Park Academy and Guajome Learning Centers

Breakfast and lunch will be served to all children 18 and younger, free of charge, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., through March 20. All meals will be served in front of the campus next to the traffic circle.

Se servirán desayuno y almuerzo a todos los niños de 18 años y menores, sin costo, de lunes a viernes de 10:30 a.m. a 1:30 p.m., hasta el 20 de marzo. Todas las comidas se servirán al frente del plantel, junto a la rotonda.

Juvenile Court and Community Schools

9:30 a.m. for breakfast; noon for lunch.

Desayuno a las 9:30 a.m.; almuerzo a las 12 p.m.

Innovations (North) - 450 N. Melrose Drive, Rooms 102 and 103, Vista, CA 92083 - go to parking lot of school / ir al estacionamiento de la escuela

(North) - 450 N. Melrose Drive, Rooms 102 and 103, Vista, CA 92083 - go to parking lot of school / ir al estacionamiento de la escuela 37ECB (Metro) - 3720 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, CA 92105 - go to back door of school / ir a la puerta trasera de la escuela

(Metro) - 3720 El Cajon Blvd. San Diego, CA 92105 - go to back door of school / ir a la puerta trasera de la escuela SCREC (South) - 800 National City Blvd., National City, CA 91950 - go to garage area / ir al estacionamiento cubierto

(South) - 800 National City Blvd., National City, CA 91950 - go to garage area / ir al estacionamiento cubierto La Mesa (East) - 8374 Hercules St., La Mesa, CA 91942 - go to parking area / ir al estacionamiento

La Mesa-Spring Valley Schools

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. on Monday, March 16 only. Grab and go breakfast for the following day will be distributed with subsequent meals.

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 16 through April 10. All food is to be consumed off-site. Each child 18 years and younger may take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day.

Se servirán comidas de 11 a.m. a 1 p.m. de lunes a viernes del 16 de marzo hasta el 10 de abril. El desayuno se entrega en bolsa para llevar para el día siguiente. Todos los alimentos deben ser consumidos fuera del sitio. Cada niño de 18 años o menor puede tomar un almuerzo y un desayuno para el próximo día.

La Mesa Arts Academy - 4200 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941

- 4200 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941 Parkway Middle School - 9009 Park Plaza Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942

- 9009 Park Plaza Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942 Spring Valley Academy - 3900 Conrad Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977

- 3900 Conrad Drive, Spring Valley, CA 91977 STEAM Academy - 1001 Leland Street, Spring Valley, CA 91978

Lakeside Union School District

Drive-through meal service will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lakeside Union School District Office (12335 Woodside Ave., Lakeside, CA 92040). During this time, you can pick up meals for lunch and breakfast for the following morning.

Habrá servicio de distribución de alimentos a la ventanilla del vehículo de 11:30 a.m. a 12:30 p.m. en la oficina del distrito escolar Lakeside Union School District (12335 Woodside Ave., Lakeside, CA 92040). Durante estas horas puede recoger almuerzo y el desayuno para el próximo día.

Lemon Grove School District

The Lemon Grove School District is offering a drive-through meal service for Lemon Grove students from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. during the school closure. Meals will be available for children 0-18 years in the Lemon Grove Academy Elementary/Recreation Center parking lot at 3121 School Lane, Lemon Grove, CA 91945.

El Distrito Escolar de Lemon Grove ofrece entrega de alimentos para los estudiantes del distrito con servicio a la ventanilla del vehículo de 11:30 a.m. a 12:30 p.m. durante el cierre de escuelas. Habrá comidas para niños de 0 a 18 años de edad en el estacionamiento de la primaria/centro recreativo Lemon Grove Academy Elementary/Recreation Center (3121 School Lane, Lemon Grove, CA 91945).

National School District

The district will extend its "grab-and-go" meal service through the two-week Spring Break from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 23 to April 3 Monday through Friday. Families can pick up lunch and breakfast for the next day for children 18 and under at:

El distrito extenderá la entrega de alimentos para recoger y llevar durante las dos semanas de vacaciones de primavera, de 10 a.m. a 12:30 p.m. del 23 de marzo al 3 de abril, de lunes a viernes. Las familias pueden recoger almuerzo y desayuno para el próximo día para los niños de 18 años y menores en:

Las Palmas Elementary School, 1900 E. 18th Street, National City, CA 91950

Oceanside Unified School District

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. pick-up Monday through Friday.

Entrega de alimentos de 11:30 a.m. a 1 p.m. de lunes a viernes.

Oceanside High School - 1 Pirates Cove Way, Oceanside CA 92054

- 1 Pirates Cove Way, Oceanside CA 92054 El Camino High School - 400 Rancho Del Oro, Dr. Oceanside, CA 92057

- 400 Rancho Del Oro, Dr. Oceanside, CA 92057 Mission Elementary - 2100 Mission Ave. Oceanside, CA 92058

- 2100 Mission Ave. Oceanside, CA 92058 Libby Elementary - 423 W. Redondo Dr., Oceanside, CA 92057

Poway Unified School District

Starting March 23, PUSD will consolidate meal service. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, the district will offer lunch and breakfast together. These meals are free for anyone 18 years or younger in our community or any PUSD transition student 22 years or younger, but we ask that students needing meals be physically present for an accurate count. The meals will be available at the following 12 centralized school sites; please drive up or walk up to the site nearest you:

Empezando el 23 de marzo, PUSD va a consolidar el servicio de entrega de alimentos. De 11 a.m. a 1 p.m. de lunes a viernes, el distrito entregará el almuerzo y el desayuno juntos. Esta comida es gratis para cualquier persona de 18 años o menor en nuestra comunidad, o para cualquier estudiante de transición de PUSD de 22 años o menor. Los estudiantes deben estar presentes físicamente para recibir la comida ya que necesitamos llevar un conteo acertado. Los alimentos se entregarán en 12 sitios escolares céntricos. Puede recibir servicio a la ventanilla del vehículo o a pie en el lugar más cercano a usted:



Del Norte High School (16601 Nighthawk Lane, San Diego, CA 92127)

(16601 Nighthawk Lane, San Diego, CA 92127) Los Penasquitos Elementary School (14125 Cuca St., San Diego CA 92129)

(14125 Cuca St., San Diego CA 92129) Meadowbrook Middle School (12320 Meadowbrook Lane, Poway, CA 92064)

(12320 Meadowbrook Lane, Poway, CA 92064) Midland Elementary School (13910 Midland Road, Poway, CA 92064)

(13910 Midland Road, Poway, CA 92064) Mt. Carmel High School (9550 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92129)

(9550 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92129) Pomerado Elementary School (12321 Ninth Street, Poway CA 92064)

(12321 Ninth Street, Poway CA 92064) Poway High School (5500 Espola Rd, Poway, CA 92064)

(5500 Espola Rd, Poway, CA 92064) Rancho Bernardo High School (13010 Paseo Lucido, San Diego CA 92128)

(13010 Paseo Lucido, San Diego CA 92128) Twin Peaks Middle School (14640 Tierra Bonita Road, Poway, CA 92064)

(14640 Tierra Bonita Road, Poway, CA 92064) Valley Elementary School (13000 Bowron Rd, Poway, CA 92064)

(13000 Bowron Rd, Poway, CA 92064) Westview High School (13500 Camino Del Sur, San Diego, CA 92129)

(13500 Camino Del Sur, San Diego, CA 92129) Westwood Elementary School (17449 Matinal Rd, San Diego, CA 9127)

Ramona Unified School District

Beginning March 23, meals will be served to students from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at two sites:

A partir del 23 de marzo, se servirán comidas a los estudiantes de 11 a.m. a 12:30 p.m. en dos sitios:

Ramona Elementary - 415 8th St, Ramona, CA 92065 - In the cafeteria

- 415 8th St, Ramona, CA 92065 - In the cafeteria Olive Peirce Middle School - 1521 Hanson Ln, Ramona, CA 92065 - In the bus loop

San Diego Unified School District

The Food Service Dept. will be conducting a drive-thru/walk-up distribution of packaged prepared food. Children will need to be present to receive meals, and each child 18 years and younger can take one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. There will be no congregate feeding. All food will be consumed off site. Meal distribution times for all locations are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

El Departamento de Servicios de Alimentos llevará a cabo la entrega de alimentos empaquetados y preparados con servicio a la ventanilla del vehículo o a pie. Los niños deben de estar presentes para recibir la comida, y cada niño de 18 años o menor puede recibir un almuerzo y un desayuno para el próximo día. No habrá área de comer disponible. Todos los alimentos deben ser consumidos fuera del sitio. El horario de entrega para todos los sitios es de 11 a.m. a 1 p.m.

Chollas Mead Elementary - 4525 Market St, San Diego, CA 92102

- 4525 Market St, San Diego, CA 92102 Clark Middle - 4388 Thorn St, San Diego, CA 92105

- 4388 Thorn St, San Diego, CA 92105 Cherokee Point Elementary - 3735 38th St, San Diego, CA 92105

- 3735 38th St, San Diego, CA 92105 Sherman Elementary - 301 22nd St, San Diego, CA 92102

- 301 22nd St, San Diego, CA 92102 Zamorano Elementary - 2655 Casey St, San Diego, CA 92139

- 2655 Casey St, San Diego, CA 92139 Kearny High - 1954 Komet Way, San Diego, CA 92111

- 1954 Komet Way, San Diego, CA 92111 O'Farrell Charter - 6130 Skyline Dr, San Diego, CA 92114

- 6130 Skyline Dr, San Diego, CA 92114 Walker Elementary - 9245 Hillery Dr., San Diego, CA 92126

- 9245 Hillery Dr., San Diego, CA 92126 Farb Middle - 4880 La Cuenta Dr, San Diego, CA 92124

- 4880 La Cuenta Dr, San Diego, CA 92124 Porter Elementary North - 445 S 47th St, San Diego, CA 92113

San Dieguito Union High School District

Lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Habrá almuerzo de 11:30 a.m. a 1 p.m.

Earl Warren Middle School - 155 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075

- 155 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA 92075 San Dieguito Academy - 800 Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, CA 92024

San Marcos Unified School District

The Child Nutrition Services Department will prepare and provide nutritious meals at all school sites on a grab-and-go style on a daily basis. Meals may be picked up at each school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

El Departamento de Servicios de Nutrición va a preparar y proporcionar comidas nutritivas en todos los sitios escolares todos los días para recoger y llevar. Se puede recoger la comida en cada sitio escolar de 11 a.m. a 1 p.m. de lunes a viernes.

San Ysidro School District

The San Ysidro School District will extend its “grab-and-go" meal service through spring break, March 23 to April 3. Meal distribution will take place at three school sites across the region. Families will only need to make one trip to their closest school to pick up lunch and breakfast for the next day for children ages 1 to 18. The hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The locations are:

El distrito escolar de San Ysidro Elementary extenderá la entrega de alimentos para recoger y llevar durante las vacaciones de primavera, del 23 de marzo al 3 de abril. La entrega de comida tomará lugar en tres sitios escolares del distrito. Las familias deben de hacer un solo viaje al sitio escolar más cercano para recoger almuerzo y desayuno para el próximo día para los niños de 1 a 18 años. El horario de entrega de comida es de 11:30 a.m. a 1 p.m. de lunes a viernes.

Los sitios escolares son:

La Mirada Elementary School - 222 Avenida De La Madrid, San Ysidro, CA 92173

- 222 Avenida De La Madrid, San Ysidro, CA 92173 San Ysidro Middle School - 4345 Otay Mesa Rd, San Diego, CA 92154

- 4345 Otay Mesa Rd, San Diego, CA 92154 Willow Elementary School - 226 Willow Rd, San Ysidro, CA 92173 *lunch offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at this location / hay almuerzo de 11:30 a.m. a 12:30 p.m. en este sitio.

Santee School District

Lunch will be available as a drive through service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 10 at the district office (9880 Riverwalk Dr, Santee, CA 92071).

Habrá entrega de almuerzo con servicio a la ventanilla del vehículo de 11 a.m. a 1 p.m. hasta el 10 de abril en la oficina del distrito (9880 Riverwalk Dr, Santee, CA 92071).

South Bay Union School District

During Spring Break (March 23 to April 3), South Bay Union School District will provide bulk breakfast/lunch meals containing food for five days for children age 18 and younger on Monday, March 23 and Monday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the District Warehouse, 1111 Saturn Blvd. in San Diego.

Durante las vacaciones de primavera (marzo 23 a abril 3), el distrito de South Bay Union School District proporcionará comida para desayuno/almuerzo en cantidades grandes para cinco días a los niños de 18 años o menores, los lunes 23 y 30 de marzo de 11 a.m. a 1 p.m. en la bodega del distrito: District Warehouse, 1111 Saturn Blvd. en San Diego.

Sweetwater Union High School District

Special meal service will be available March 23 and 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each of the locations below will provide several days' worth of meals.

The child must be present to receive the meals. All meals will be provided in bags for easy carrying and storage.

Habrá servicio especial de entrega de comidas el 23 y el 31 de marzo de 11 a.m. a 3 p.m. en cada uno de los sitios a continuación. Se entregará comida suficiente para durar varios días.

El estudiante debe estar presente para recibir la comida. Todas las comidas se entregarán en bolsa para llevar y guardar facilmente.

Chula Vista Middle School – 515 5th Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91910

– 515 5th Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91910 Montgomery Middle School – 1051 Picador Blvd., San Diego, CA 92154

– 1051 Picador Blvd., San Diego, CA 92154 National City Middle School – 1701 D Ave., National City, CA 91950

– 1701 D Ave., National City, CA 91950 Southwest Middle School – 2710 Iris Ave., San Diego, CA 92154

– 2710 Iris Ave., San Diego, CA 92154 Hilltop High School – 555 Claire Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91910

– 555 Claire Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91910 Southwest High School – 1685 Hollister St., San Diego, CA 92154

Vallecitos School District

Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vallecitos Elementary School (5211 5th St, Fallbrook, CA 92028).

Entrega de almuerzo de 11 a.m. a 1 p.m. en la escuela Vallecitos Elementary School (5211 5th St, Fallbrook, CA 92028).

Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District

Grab-and-go sack lunches and breakfasts will be provided free to anyone 18 or younger for the duration of the school closure. Meal service will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at the following three locations:

Habrá entrega de almuerzos y desayunos gratuitos para recoger y llevar para cualquier persona de 18 años o menor durante el cierre escolar. El servicio de entrega de alimentos sera de 12 a 1 p.m. los lunes y jueves en los lugares siguientes:

Pauma School , 33158 Cole Grade Road, Pauma Valley

, 33158 Cole Grade Road, Pauma Valley Valley Center Elementary School , 28751 Cole Grade Road, Valley Center

, 28751 Cole Grade Road, Valley Center Valley Center Middle School, 28102 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center

Vista Unified School District

The district's Child Nutrition Services department will serve meals during the weeks of March 16-20 and March 23-27. Meal services will not be provided during the spring break week of March 30 to April 3.

El departamento de Servicios de Nutrición servirá comidas durante las semanas del16 al 20 de marzo, y del 23 al 27 de marzo. No se proporcionará servicio de comida durante la semana de vacaciones de primavera, del 30 de marzo al 3 de abril.

Roosevelt Middle School - 850 Sagewood Dr, Oceanside, CA 92057

- 850 Sagewood Dr, Oceanside, CA 92057 Vista High School - 1 Panther Way, Vista, CA 92084

- 1 Panther Way, Vista, CA 92084 Grapevine Elementary - 630 Grapevine Rd, Vista, CA 92083

- 630 Grapevine Rd, Vista, CA 92083 Rancho Buena Vista High School - 1601 Longhorn Dr, Vista, CA 92081

- 1601 Longhorn Dr, Vista, CA 92081 Foothill Oak Elementary - 1370 Oak Dr, Vista, CA 92084

- 1370 Oak Dr, Vista, CA 92084 Boys and Girls Club of Vista - 410 W California Ave, Vista, CA 92083

The California Department of Education’s “CA Meals for Kids” mobile app has been updated to help students and families find meals during COVID-19-related emergency school closures.