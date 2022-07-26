MTS ramps up trolley service for Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Petco Park

Trolley services will run every 15 minutes, with final services running at 11:53 p.m.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An estimated 40,000 event-goers will be heading downtown for the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Petco Park Wednesday.

Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will be ramping up service to accommodate the crowds. All three trolley lines will have extra service when the concert ends. Trolley services will run every 15 minutes, with final services running at 11:53 p.m.

Getting to the Event:

Take any Trolley line to 12th & Imperial Center (one block away from PETCO Park)

Take the Trolley’s Green Line to the Gaslamp Quarter Station (Fifth Avenue and Harbor Drive, one block away from PETCO Park)

Trolleys will depart all stations every 15 minutes or better most of the day

Post-Concert Trolley Service:

All three Trolley lines (Orange, Green and Blue) will offer extra service when the concert ends to help concert-goers get home quicker

Green Line:

Frequency will be every 15 minutes after the concert with extra trips as needed.

Last departure from the Gaslamp Quarter Station to SDSU and Santee is 11:53 p.m.

UC San Diego Blue Line:

Additional service toward UTC will operate after the concert as needed.

Take the UCSD Blue Line from 12th & Imperial to UTC or take the Green Line from Gaslamp Quarter (transfer at Old Town).

BONUS! New Park & Ride lots are located at Nobel Drive, Balboa Avenue, and Tecolote Road.

Service toward San Ysidro: Trolleys will depart every 15 minutes toward Chula Vista and San Ysidro.

Orange Line:

Extra service toward El Cajon will operate after the concert as needed. Take the Orange Line from 12th & Imperial heading east.

Buying Your Transit Fare:

Use your phone as your Trolley pass with PRONTO or buy your fare at any ticket vending machine at Trolley stations

1-Day Passes are $6 for adults and $3 for seniors and youth, and include unlimited rides all day long.

Hassle Free Parking:

Dozens of transit centers allow for plenty of free parking when taking the Trolley or bus to PETCO. See full list of lots and number of spaces available.

Updated schedules can be accessed on the MTS website.