Thousands participate in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A fundraising walk for breast cancer attracted thousands of participants this weekend - including survivors like Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez. She said the walk symbolizes hope and recovery.

It was a sea of pink at Balboa Park Sunday morning. Participants decked out in pink tutus, pink headbands and even dogs dressed in pink for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Gonazlez was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

"In July, I went in for a regular mammogram and was informed I had cancer growing in my right breast in two different locations. I couldn’t feel it" said Gonzalez.

She had a double mastectomy and is still in the recovery process.

"It was scary. I think for any person who hears 'you have cancer,' it's scary. My mother died of it. I think I anticipated it and when you watch your mother go through that, you hope it never happens to you," said Gonzalez.

She is not alone.

"I think my short hair gives it away that I'm currently in the fight against breast cancer," said Babett Hirzel. "It was life-changing. That phone call changed everything. Your life comes to a stop, a halt for a second. What's going to happen tomorrow? Am I not going to see my kids grow up or see my daughter getting married?"

Thousands of participants are making strides by also raising money for breast cancer research. Survivors hope to inspire others to get regular mammogram screenings and live each day to the fullest.

"Gosh, I am going to cry. There were moments I couldn't walk or do anything. I'm so proud that I'm here standing here with you and able to do this walk. We can get through this together," said Hirzel.

Organizers say they raised $470,000 which goes towards the American Cancer Society and cancer research.