7 countries added to CDC list to 'avoid travel' due to COVID-19

The CDC said those who must travel to these countries should be fully vaccinated first.

France, Iceland and Israel have been added to the list of dozens of countries the top U.S. health agency is warning Americans to avoid due to COVID-19. For those who must travel to these countries, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging them to make sure they are fully vaccinated first.

These countries have been added to the Level 4 (Very High) risk level:

Aruba

Eswatini

France

French Polynesia

Iceland

Israel

Thailand

On the alerts for these nations, the CDC warns that "even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants" and that travelers should still wear a mask and stay six feet apart from others if traveling there.

For its part, France is now requiring people to show a QR code proving they have a special virus pass before they can enjoy restaurants and cafes or travel across the country.

The measure is part of a government plan to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot and slow down a surge in infections. More than 54% of the French population are fully vaccinated.

The special pass is issued to people who are vaccinated against COVID-19, or have proof of a recent recovery from the virus or who have a recent negative test. The measure also applies to tourists visiting the country.

The pass is also required on high-speed, intercity and night trains as well as on long-distance travels by plane or bus.

Dozens of other nations were already on the list that Americans are urged to avoid, which can be seen on the CDC website.