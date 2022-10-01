CDC reports record number of kids hospitalized with COVID

"I don’t want people to worry that children are in the hospital sick with COVID. The numbers are high. We average 20 to 25 kids in the hospital at one time who are COVID positive, but they're coming in going out, so it's not like these are chronic infections,” said Head of Infectious Diseases at Rady’s, Dr. John Bradley.



Dr. Bradley says many of the children testing positive are coming in for something else, but per protocol, they are getting tested for COVID and discovering they have that as well.



Still, he says the Omicron variant is spreading very quickly, which is why he and other doctors say it’s crucial for eligible children to get vaccinated because not only can they spread it within the community, but there's a growing concern about MIS-C, an inflammation condition in kids related to COVID.



"Fatigue, myalgia. These kids feel horrible. Occasionally, their hearts are already infected and there's no virus there anymore. All of these kids are antibody positive. They’re immune, but the body thinks the virus is still there and a publication from the CDC that came out Friday says if kids are vaccinated, it prevents MIS-C as well as preventing active infection in children," said Dr. Bradley.