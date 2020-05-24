Court denies South Bay San Diego church’s plea to reopen

South Bay United Pentecostal Church filed an emergency motion Saturday morning asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their case.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A legal battle has continued over whether California’s churches can resume Sunday services. Late Friday night a state court ruled churches cannot resume services but a South Bay San Diego church is appealing the decision.

South Bay United Pentecostal Church filed an emergency motion Saturday morning asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up their case.

The church originally tried to sue in order to allow mass gatherings at churches in San Diego but lost with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholding Gov. Gavin Newsom's ban on in-person church services.

The divisive decision will likely anger some church leaders while encouraging those who support any measure to control the virus.

Governor Newsom has said he will announce details surrounding when churches can reopen and renew services on Monday but what that will look like remains unclear.