SAN DIEGO — Nurse Tracy Contizano said she has dealt with every severe disease and trauma but she has never seen patients sicker than the ones in New York. She described going to work like going into battle with no breaks and no guarantee you won't go home infected with coronavirus.



“This is like something I have never seen in all of my 23-year nursing career. When you walk through those doors, this could be the day that I’m going to get COVID,” Contizano said.

Contizano is working in the epicenter of America’s coronavirus outbreak.



"I can feel the heat from COVID. It's airborne now - these ventilators make it airborne,” she said.



Contizano left the emergency room at UC San Diego to serve on the front lines in New York City at Bellevue Hospital in the ICU in Manhattan. It is the nation's oldest public hospital and one of the U.S.’s busiest medical centers.



"We don't get breaks. So we work the whole entire shift without any bathroom breaks, without any food breaks, barely any water breaks if we get any at all because it is a very hard shift,” Contizano said.

San Diego nurse witnesses terror working in New York amid coronavirus pandemic San Diego nurse Tracy Contizano (left) is working in the heart of the COVID-19 outbreak in New York Nurse Tracy Contizano says she is developing scabs on the insides of her eyes from wearing tight goggles as protection. The entrance to Bellevue Hospital in New York Nurse Tracy Contizano is working at Bellevue in New York at least through May 3 but said she would like to stay longer to help. A view of the emergency room at Bellevue Hospital in New York Nurse Tracy Contizano calls the ICU at Bellevue a "war zone" A hallway at Bellevue Hospital in New York New York firefighters honoring health care workers Building in New York and around the country have been lit up in blue to show support for health care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. A sunrise in New York





Contizano said in that hospital alone, there are over 200 people on ventilators.



"These New York nurses are commendable - the fact that they are keeping in high spirits. They've been dealing with this since October, and most of the staff nurses are out sick with COVID, so I’m the one who has to step up and be that person who has to take that chance of getting COVID," Contizano said.



She has been working seven nights a week, every week for the past month while wearing a mask, googles and a face shield for 13 hours a day.



“I'm developing scabs on the inside of my eyes because of the pressure of the goggles being on there, and I have blisters on my nose and the back of my ears, but those are scars that will heal, patients lives are what matter,” Contizano said.



The pressure of saving lives among so much death has been taking a toll.



“I deal with patients that are septic. I deal with cancer patients. I have dealt with the sickest of sick patients in all of my 23-year career, and I have never seen anything like this. I was a naysayer I was someone who took this lightly as a nurse in San Diego. I would say, 'Oh you know, I haven't seen really sick patients from this,' until I came here,” Contizano said.

Contizano said she and other nurses are getting the proper PPE, but every night they run out.

“We are using the same masks, we're just putting masks over those masks,” she said.

Contizano is supposed to stay at the Bellevue Hospital until May 3 but says if her employer UCSD allows, she would like to stay another month because she really wants to help those in dire need in New York.

Contizano feels all the medical staff are going to suffer from PTSD after the worst of the pandemic is over.

See News 8's full interview with Nurse Tracy Contizano below:

