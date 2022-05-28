Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms. Newsom will work remotely and remain in isolation through at least June 2.

"Governor Newsom will remain in isolation at least through Thursday, June 2 and until he tests negative," Newsom's office said. "The Governor has also received a prescription for Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his 5-day regimen immediately."