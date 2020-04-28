Governor Newsom to lay out roadmap to reopening California’s economy

Newsom on Tuesday plans to outline what it will take to ease his stay-at-home order that closed most businesses.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom and health officials will provide their daily update on COVID-19 in California Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

Newsom is considering a strategy for reopening business in a state divided between rural areas with small numbers of coronarivus cases and urban areas struggling with still-rising death tolls.

Newsom on Tuesday plans to outline what it will take to ease his stay-at-home order that closed most businesses.

Health officials say the efforts have helped flatten the curve of virus outbreaks but they also caused economic upheaval. Six rural counties have asked the governor to carefully ease business restrictions while six San Francisco Bay Area counties on Monday said they'll extend their local restrictions through May.

Also beginning Tuesday, self-employed Californians, including independent contractors and gig workers like Uber drivers will be able to apply for a new federally-funded program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA.

"It's also for employees whose wage data is not sufficient or work history is not sufficient to qualify for unemployment insurance," said California Labor Secretary Julie Su.

Under this plan, recipients would receive $167 a week for up to 39 weeks, retroactive to February, as well as an additional $600 for each week the applicant was out-of-work from March 29 to July 25th.

On Monday, Newsom said the state may be just weeks away from “meaningful changes” to its stay-at-home order that took effect March 19. But he warned that progress will be jeopardized if people crowd beaches as they did in some places over the warm spring weekend.

Orange County was one of those places. County executive Frank Kim pushed back, saying beachgoers did their best to keep their distance.

Newsom's remarks come as local governments seek the right balance for their citizens. Six rural Northern California counties want Newsom to allow them to ease restrictions now while San Francisco Bay Area counties have extended stay-at-home orders through May.

View all News 8 coverage of coronavirus / COVID-19



News 8 has joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise immediate, emergency funds for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

We also have a Frequently Asked Questions page we will continue updating with the latest information and reports.

Click here to watch "Facts Not Fear," a News 8 Special on coronavirus from March 26, 2020.



BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.