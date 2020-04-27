San Diego City leaders tout encouraging first day of beach reopenings

"You stayed classy San Diego," said Mayor Faulconer.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diegans' first sanctioned day back at the beach following weeks of COVID-19-related coastal closures went well today, with visitors enjoying the surf and sand while largely complying with public health requirements, city leaders reported.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer described the start of the first phase of the region's return to the shores as "very, very encouraging."

In recent days, several municipalities in the county reopened their beaches to limited use -- recreational activities such as running and swimming. In San Diego, gatherings, boating and group activities are not permitted, and boardwalks, piers and parking lots are closed.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and city Lifeguard Chief James Gartland, who head the agencies leading the enforcement of public health orders at the beaches, said Monday went smoothly, with some large crowds that thinned out as the day went on.

"For the most part, everybody followed the rules," Nisleit said.

The lifeguard chief said there was "a little bit of troubled spots with the boardwalks and some of the pocket beaches," but agreed, "San Diego did a great job today."

Lifeguards made seven water rescues as of Monday afternoon, Gartland said.

The mayor said continued compliance with health-related mandates would be necessary to move to a planned second phase of the county's reopening plan, which would permit all activities that allow for physical distancing at area beaches, bays, piers, boardwalks and parking lots.

"We do not want to give back the gains that we have sacrificed so hard (for)," Faulconer said. "We do not want to see the beaches crowded. That's what led to their closure in the first place."

PUBLIC HEALTH RULES :

Physical distancing must be followed in accordance with state, regional and local orders to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings are strongly encouraged. Starting on May 1, face coverings will be required by the County of San Diego when within 6 feet of a non-household member.

COASTAL RULES :

CLOSED:

Boardwalks

Piers

Parking lots

Fiesta Island

NOT PERMITTED ANYWHERE:

Gatherings

Non-physical distancing activities

Boating

LIMITED RE-OPENINGS:

Beaches/shorelines:

ONLY walking and running

NO stopping, sitting or lying down

Oceans:

ONLY swimming, surfing, and single-person paddle boarding and kayaking

Bays: