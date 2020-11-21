COVID isolation and the impact on our seniors this holiday season

Isolation can take a serious toll on your mental health and seniors are an especially-vulnerable group. That's why some are stepping up to help.

SAN DIEGO — Social isolation has been dubbed "the new silent killer" and acknowledged by the World Health Organization as a public health crisis. And no one is more vulnerable than our seniors. That's why some community members have stepped up to do something special.

Tens of thousands of seniors will have no visitors this holiday season thanks to COVID restrictions.

Take it from St. Paul's Senior Services.

"Due to the limited visitations we have seen a decline in families being able to come," said Kim Stratman, St. Paul's Senior Services.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, around 60% of long-term care residents never receive a visitor.

If that statistic isn't sad enough, consider it may be just the tip of the iceberg during a pandemic.

"With the new regulations, it is limiting what families and residents are wanting to do during this time," said Stratman.

So St. Paul's is doing something special. Not only are the residents getting a traditional Thanksgiving lunch. They're having their own version of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"Our activities team make this whole cart and will take it floor to floor meet with residents, they get to participate. It is so much fun, they love it."

Derek Quackenbush with the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation knows how important fun activities are to help combat depression and loneness.

"Not having any social interaction is like smoking 15 cigarettes a day in terms of its impact it has on your health," said Quackenbush.

That's why the goal of the foundation's "No Seniors Alone Initiative" is to provide social programs for those 60-years-old and older.

"Were asking organization to come to us with with grant requests for ways you are addressing social isolation," said Quackenbush .

The No Senior Alone initiative has already raised $200,000 in grants to organizations supporting isolated seniors across the county.

