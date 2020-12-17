San Diego Judge | 'All businesses which provide restaurant service are encompassed within the scope of the court's order'

Judge Wohlfeil clarified that Wednesday's ruling on strip clubs also applied to businesses that provide restaurant service.

During a brief hearing held on Thursday, San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel R. Wohlfeil discussed his ruling in the lawsuit filed by the operators of two San Diego strip clubs seeking to remain open amid COVID-19 shutdown orders.

When asked to clarify the ruling and how it was related to restaurants, Judge Wohlfeil clarified that his Wednesday ruling prohibiting the enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions at two San Diego strip clubs also applies to all county restaurants and businesses with restaurant service.

Wohlfeil said, "All businesses which provide restaurant service, meaning, all restaurants in the County of San Diego are encompassed within the scope of the court's order."

Judge Wohlfeil on Wednesday had granted a preliminary injunction for the clubs to remain open amid COVID-19 restrictions and appeared to make similar allowances for restaurants and other types of businesses.

He had previously granted a similar temporary restraining order for Cheetahs Gentlemen's Club and Pacers Showgirls International, wrote in his nine-page ruling that the state of California and San Diego County have not provided evidence tying the spread of COVID-19 or lack of intensive care unit bed capacity to live adult entertainment or businesses with restaurant service.



Wohlfeil's ruling also applied to "San Diego County businesses with restaurant service," though it was unclear exactly what businesses that portion of the ruling would apply to.

Wednesday evening, Supervisor Desmond tweeted out that the county would not enforce restaurant closures:

BREAKING: A judge just ruled that he could not find a connection between resturant services and the spread of COVID. He has directed the county to allow businesses with resturant services to operate their business safely and responsibly. — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) December 17, 2020