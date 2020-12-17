San Diego restaurants react to COVID closures being put on hold

The county announced on Wednesday that while they wait for a better understanding of the ruling, they will stop enforcing restrictions on businesses and restaurants.

SAN DIEGO — The ruling by a San Diego judge that allows strip clubs to remain open during the stay-at-home order has led to plenty of confusion. For one thing, county attorneys are now asking for clarification as to which businesses the ruling will apply to, on the other side, restaurant and business owners say they don't know what this means for them.

One restaurant owner told News 8, "I get it, it was something new, all of the sudden with one stroke of a pen it covered everyone. That was supposed to be 15 days to stop the spread and here we are 10 months. We're going to be slow, cautious, and make sure we don't jump into anything and then again have to pull back."

The county announced on Wednesday that while they wait for a better understanding of the ruling, they will stop enforcing restrictions on businesses and restaurants -- allowing them to reopen at least temporarily.

The ruling comes just weeks after another judge ruled that four businesses would not be allowed to reopen. The differences between these two rulings now puts the county in a tough position on enforcement. Whose precedent do they follow and what legal ability do they have to control whether restaurants or strip clubs remain open?

So, while the county waits, so do struggling businesses. Some are running to reopen, others feel if they do, they'll be shut down just as quickly within a matter of days. One thing that is almost certain -- an appeal. The state and county could appeal to a higher court to make another ruling in their favor, effectively shutting down strip clubs and restaurants if it happens.