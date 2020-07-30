Local groups unhappy with county's demographic of contact tracers

The groups say the breakdown of contact tracers should not represent the community demographics but instead, represent the demographic of people who test positive.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County introduced a new plan to help minorities through the coronavirus pandemic. They plan to hire more Spanish speaking contact tracers to help stem the spread of the virus.

The head of the Chicano Federation of San Diego did not hold back her criticism of the plan. She said the county lied when it previously said they would hire contact tracers that represented the community and that the county has failed Latinos in every step of this pandemic.

Latinos make up about 35% of the county’s population, however, they make up 61% of those hospitalized in the county and they account for 45% of the recorded deaths due to the virus.

That is why activist Reverend Shane Harris is joining the Chicano Federation in voicing criticism. They both believe that the breakdown of contact tracers should not represent the community demographics, but instead, they should represent the demographic of people impacted by the virus.

This means they believe a majority of those hired to conduct contact tracing should be from the Latino community or speak Spanish. They believe this is needed in order to more accurately and efficiently track cases of COVID-19.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said, “We have had a very diverse workforce of individuals who have come in, but COVID is not impacting the population at the demographics of population. We know there is a disproportionate impact of COVID, particularly in the Latino community. So our aim and effort is to have contact tracers who match not the demographics of the population, but the demographics of our positive cases.”