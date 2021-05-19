Many people experiencing 'mask anxiety' over not having to wear one

As things slowly start returning to normal, some of us may be experiencing anxiety, specifically when it comes to not having to wear a mask.



Doctors say that's normal. It’s called mask anxiety.



“Personally, even after all this is over, I think I'm gonna keep the mask on for a while in public just out of precaution," one woman told News 8.



Not everyone feels this way.



Kim Eisenberg, a lead therapist at Sharp Mesa Vista's Trauma and PTSD Recovery Center says it’s going to vary from person to person.



But, for those who are feeling anxious, she says it takes about a month to form a habit, and just as much time, if not more, to break one.



“A lot of it is the behavioral pieces of the habit that we've now gotten this muscle memory around wearing the mask and some of it is the psychological safety net that they provide the sense that I'm keeping myself safe. I'm keeping other people safe,” said Eisenberg.



Eisenberg suggests figuring out ways to manage your anxiety in general. That starts with self-care.



“Eating a healthy diet, getting outside, getting fresh air and exercise,” said Dr. Eisenberg.



Next, don't talk yourself into being calm.