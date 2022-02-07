Mask mandate to end Feb. 15 for vaccinated in California

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state will lift its indoor mask-wearing requirement for vaccinated people on Feb. 15, but it will remain in effect for unvaccinated people

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Monday reported 1,313 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional virus-related deaths -- while Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state will lift its indoor mask-wearing requirement for vaccinated people on Feb. 15, but it will remain in effect for unvaccinated people and masks still are the rule for schoolchildren.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration brought back the masking mandate in mid-December as the omicron variant gained momentum, and last month extended it through Feb. 15. State health officials said Monday the mandate will end that day. Local health officials can continue their own requirements, however.

Newsom noted in a tweet that the state's case rate has decreased 65% since the peak of the omicron variant. He encouraged Californians to "Get vaccinated. Get boosted.

The state's move means the requirement will be lifted in San Diego County. The move won't have any immediate impact in Los Angeles County, which has its own mandate for indoor face coverings in place.

The state is also lifting a requirement that people test negative before visiting hospitals and nursing homes, effective immediately. Meantime, health officials say they are continuing to evaluate the masking requirement for schoolchildren.

Monday's data, along with 4,954 additional cases recorded over the weekend, increased San Diego County's cumulative totals to 715,076 cases and 4,811 deaths. The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency does not release data on weekend.

The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals dropped by 32 people to 959, according to the latest state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care dropped to 176 Monday, six fewer than Sunday.

Available ICU beds increased by 21 to 182 as of Sunday.

A total of 1,072,823 (51.8%) of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the HHSA. Boosters are currently available for everyone 12 years and older.

The county has more than 400 vaccination sites including pharmacies, medical providers, clinics and county locations. Appointments can be made and sites can be found by calling 833-422-4255 or visiting the MyTurn or coronavirus-sd.com websites.

Nearly 2.88 million, or 91.4%, of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.53 million, or 80.4%, are fully vaccinated.