Nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy businesses reopening Friday in San Diego County

Other industries that were hoping to reopen soon will have to wait.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials announced Thursday there have been eight coronavirus outbreaks in seven days. Anything over seven outbreaks in a week triggers a response.

Those outbreaks occurred between June 11 and June 17 at restaurants, businesses, a residence, social club and campground, all unnamed and scattered throughout the county.



The county announced it will take action immediately.



Entities that have not already been given the greenlight to reopen will have to wait longer.



Also, there will be stepped-up enforcement on businesses not complying with public health orders.

"At the end of the day, even the most robust enforcement of the public health orders will not be effective. The only thing that will be effective is if each and every San Diegan decides they'll do their part to help us get out of this," said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.



The announcement comes as businesses like nail salons, massage therapy businesses and tattoo shops are getting ready to open Friday.



Jennifer Daffern owns Prestige Nails in Escondido, where customers will find sanitizer, plastic barriers and face masks.



Daffern said her employees have all been trained on the new methods, and clients have been calling for appointments non-stop.



"It's full schedule," said Daffern.



For Daffern, it's been an emotional rollercoaster.



"I would do anything to keep my salon because that's my dream business that I never [thought] I would have, you know?" said Daffern.



Meanwhile, at Accu Sport in Ocean Beach, licensed massage therapist Michael Bearden is anxious to open as well, as are his clients.





"It's great because the clients I've had have been chomping at the bit since March," said Bearden. "[On] Saint Patrick's Day, everyone started shutting down."



Here, customers will find deep cleanings between patients, temperature checks and an online check in and payment system.



Finally, in the Gaslamp, Theatre Box is the first known movie theatre to reopen in San Diego.



Capacity has been cut to 50%, face masks are required on the way in and out and a cleaning crew will disinfect every seat between showings.



"There are so many unknowns for everybody, so we're just like every other business that we're just following the guidelines to keep our guests and team members happy and we will see what happens," said a representative from Threatre Box.