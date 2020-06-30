Watch live: National City to open State of California free community COVID-19 testing site

Mayor Sotelo-Solis said she has focused her efforts to seek more testing, tracing and treatment (T3) efforts from the County of San Diego and State of California.

SAN DIEGO — National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis will hold a news conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. to announce the opening of "National City T3-Healthy Community Hub," a new free COVID-19 testing site at the Kimball Senior Center. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis said she has focused her efforts to seek more testing, tracing and treatment (T3) efforts from the County of San Diego and State of California.

The mayor said National City has been at the forefront of battling the COVID-19 pandemic and as of June 28th reported 618 positive COVID-19 cases.



“We are eager to be partnering with the State of California to provide free walk-in (with appointment) testing at our Kimball Senior Center. As a region, we continue to see the growing demand for T3 (testing, tracing, treatment) efforts and I’m proud to announce that this will provide our 5th community testing site in the 91950 zip code, organically creating a National City T3- Healthy Community Hub.” Sotelo-Solis said.

According to the county, speakers at today's briefing will be:

Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, Mayor- City of National City

Nick Macchione, Director- County of San Diego Health & Human Services

Barbara Jimenez, South Area Director-County of San Diego Health & Human Services

The other testing sites within National City include: