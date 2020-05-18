COVID-19 state and county managed testing sites around San Diego County

The county and state continue to add testing sites to the San Diego region.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego region is expanding the COVID-19 testing sites available to residents this week. View the testing sites in San Diego on a map here.

San Diego County testing sites

Tests are free at these county-run locations, but you must make an appointment by calling 211. Walk-in visits are not being accepted at this time.

Euclid Health Center located 292 Euclid Ave, San Diego, 92114

This location is only open on Saturdays.

SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley located at 9449 Friars Rd, San Diego, 92108

This location can test up to 180 individuals a day and will operate Monday through Saturday

California State testing sites

A doctor’s referral is not required for testing at the state-run sites, but appointments are required and can be made here online or by calling 888.634.1123. Testing is free, and you do not need to have symptoms.

Chula Vista testing site (former Sears) is located at 565 Broadway, Chula Vista, 91910

County's Live Well Center in Escondido 649 W Mission Ave., Escondido, 92025

Tubman-Chavez Center located at 415 Euclid Ave, San Diego 92114

Will open on Tuesday, May 19 and will accept appointments, as well walk-up patients.

San Diego County Assessor Office at 200 S. Magnolia Avenue, El Cajon.

Will open on Tuesday, May 19 and will accept appointments as well walk-up patients.

There are two main types of tests for COVID-19. One tells if you have an active infection. The other looks for antibodies, which shows if you were infected at some point in the past, but has several limitations as described below.

Testing for an active infection

Testing for active infection is generally done using a swab to get a sample from your nose or throat. The test looks for genetic material in the sample. It uses a method called PCR (polymerase chain reaction). It’s sometimes referred to as PCR testing or molecular testing.

Testing for antibody