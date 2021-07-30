San Diego County announces new vaccine mandate for all employees

A spokesperson for the county said details are still being finalized but they expect a vaccine verification system to be in place by mid-August.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday evening, San Diego County said that it too will be mandating vaccines or weekly COVID-19 testing for all employees.

The County will begin requiring its employees to verify COVID-19 vaccination or undergo regular testing. Details being worked out but implementation expected by mid-August. Vaccination is the key to fully and safely reopening the economy. — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) July 30, 2021

Todd Gloria said the City of San Diego hasn’t decided but is looking into vaccine mandates as well.

San Diego County’s announcement came mere hours after Biden announced that all federal employees would be mandating the vaccine as well. Federal workers will be required to attest they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or else face mandatory masking, weekly testing, distancing and other new rules. The newly strict guidelines are aimed at boosting sluggish vaccination rates among the four million Americans who draw federal paychecks and to set an example for private employers around the country.

Biden also directed the Defense Department to look into adding the COVID-19 shot to its list of required vaccinations for members of the military. And he has directed his team to take steps to apply similar requirements to all federal contractors.

A few days ago, San Diego County announced it would follow the CDC recommendation of wearing face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The CDC has said the rate of spread of COVID-19 in San Diego is rated as “high.”