San Diego doctors to fact-check COVID-19 misinformation from County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday

The County has also launched a new website to debunk common false claims about COVID-19 and educate people on where to find credible medical information sources.

An independent panel of doctors from across the San Diego region will fact-check COVID-19 misinformation that is said during the Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 Board of Supervisors meeting.

“Our COVID-19 health misinformation policy goes beyond simply making a statement of our values; we are proactively using our platform as a public health agency to put everyone on notice that health misinformation will not go unchecked,” said Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The panel of doctors will respond during a virtual presentation on Wednesday that will be moderated by Dr. Eric McDonald, the County’s chief medical officer.

The initial group of doctors to participate on Oct. 6 include:

Dr. Omid Bakhtar of Sharp Healthcare;

Dr. Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannermann of UC San Diego Health;

Dr. Christian Ramers of Family Health Centers of San Diego and

Dr. Mark Sawyer of Rady Children’s Hospital.

The public and media will be able to watch the Oct. 6 presentation live. Details for how to watch will be announced later. The resulting video will be uploaded and archived on the coronavirus-sd.com website. A written report will also eventually be posted on the same website.

County officials said this process will occur following every Board of Supervisors meeting where a COVID-19 update is being provided by County staff.

Chair Fletcher’s policy was passed in August and inspired by recommendations by the U.S. Surgeon General for confronting health misinformation. San Diego County became the first in the United States to declare health misinformation a public health crisis, but soon thereafter other jurisdictions followed. The California State Assembly has also taken similar action, led by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber.

Chair Fletcher said he believes tackling health misinformation needs to start on the ground, in counties and cities across the nation. He introduced the policy at a time when 83.7% of the County’s COVID-19 cases are amongst not fully vaccinated people and 96.7% of the County’s hospitalizations are amongst not fully vaccinated people, since March of 2021.

Fletcher said declaring "Health Misinformation" a public health crisis aligns with his Framework for the Future of San Diego County. The Framework prioritizes communities and populations in San Diego that have been historically left behind.