San Diego Unified to release details regarding reopening schools

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified will hold a press conference on October 27 to announce new details regarding reopening schools.
Elementary school teachers returned to campus to provide appointment-based, in-person instruction for students with the greatest needs on Oct. 13 under Phase 1 of reopening. The district said it hopes to expand Phase 1 to provide appointment-based, in-person instruction for secondary students grades 6-12 and children in the infant/toddler and early-learning programs.
The district says its reopening plan is based on safety guidelines that were designed by a team of scientists from UC San Diego. According to the district, no COVID-19 transmissions have been reported at schools participating in Phase 1.
“We know behind every student, behind every educator eager to return to the classroom, there is a family worried about the safety of their loved ones. That is why our reopening plans are centered on the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and families,” Superintendent Cindy Marten said.
In outlining details of the future reopening phases, the district announced Phase 2 will open up in-person learning to all elementary students and staff under a split schedule designed to facilitate social distancing.
“San Diego Unified’s reopening plans include strict measures that are designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and to our community,” said district physician Dr. Howard Taras, on faculty at the Department of Pediatrics at UCSD. “We continue to rely on the expertise and collaboration of my UCSD colleagues and public health officials.”
Recently, San Diego Unified announced the purchase of $45 million in personal protective equipment (PPE) and other safety upgrades, including air filters, desk shields and hand sanitizing stations. The district has received some 200,000 masks in child and adult sizes from the state, along with 14,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.
The details on all four phases of reopening can be seen below.
Expansion of Phase 1
- Expansion of Phase 1 appointment-based program for secondary students grades 6-12 and educators
- Expansion of Phase 1 appointment-based program for infant/toddler and early-learning programs and educators.
Phase 2
- Elementary (Pre-K to 5th grade) students would return to campus four days a week. Students would be split into two cohorts for either an a.m. session or p.m. session in order to safely rotate students into classrooms. Elementary students would receive in-person instruction Monday through Thursday. Fridays would be set aside for “live” online check-ins and independent asynchronous learning.
- Secondary (6th to 12th grade) students would return to campus two days a week. Students would be split into two cohorts, with Cohort 1 attending on Mondays and Tuesdays and Cohort 2 attending on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays would be dedicated to online learning for all students. Secondary students would follow a similar bell schedule with morning minutes dedicated to class period instruction and afternoon minutes would be dedicated to flex time for asynchronous learning or appointment-based services.
Phase 3
- Elementary (Pre-K to 5th grade) students would attend classes on-site four days a week Monday through Thursday. Fridays would be set aside for “live” online check-ins and independent asynchronous learning.
- Secondary (6th-12th grade) students would attend classes on-site four days a week, Monday through Thursday. Fridays would be set aside for online learning. Morning minutes would continue to be dedicated to class-period instruction and afternoon minutes would be dedicated to flex time.
Phase 4
- Elementary (Pre-K to 5th grade) students would attend five days a week with one modified day
- Secondary (6th to 12th grade) students would attend five days a week. Morning minutes would continue to be dedicated to class-period instruction and afternoon minutes would be dedicated to flex time.