San Diego Unified to release details regarding reopening schools

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified will hold a press conference on October 27 to announce new details regarding reopening schools.



Elementary school teachers returned to campus to provide appointment-based, in-person instruction for students with the greatest needs on Oct. 13 under Phase 1 of reopening. The district said it hopes to expand Phase 1 to provide appointment-based, in-person instruction for secondary students grades 6-12 and children in the infant/toddler and early-learning programs.



The district says its reopening plan is based on safety guidelines that were designed by a team of scientists from UC San Diego. According to the district, no COVID-19 transmissions have been reported at schools participating in Phase 1.



“We know behind every student, behind every educator eager to return to the classroom, there is a family worried about the safety of their loved ones. That is why our reopening plans are centered on the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and families,” Superintendent Cindy Marten said.



In outlining details of the future reopening phases, the district announced Phase 2 will open up in-person learning to all elementary students and staff under a split schedule designed to facilitate social distancing.