Businesses react to San Diego County recommending all employers require the COVID-19 vaccine

"Absolutely not," said one business owner of the county's ask that all businesses either require its employees show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly.

SAN DIEGO — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in San Diego, County leaders are recommending all businesses either require their employees to show proof of vaccination or get weekly COVID-19 tests and wear a mask.

"As a community, we have an obligation to do everything we can to get as many people vaccinated as possible," said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.



Currently, San Diego city and county, as well as California state and federal employees are now all subject to a vaccine or testing requirement. But, when it comes to private businesses, it's a choice.

The San Diego Chamber of Commerce released a statement saying in part, getting vaccinated is "the best way to ensure businesses can safely stay open."

Some business owners have chosen to implement similar requirements. Others have not, and at this point, have no plans to.



“Absolutely not. Never," said Alondra Ruiz. Ruiz and her family own The Village, a plant-based restaurant in North Park.

While she does encourage her workers to stay home if they're sick, she feels as though it's a violation of privacy to make them get vaccinated or take a test.

"There should be medical freedom. I think it's an overreach for politicians to try to push this," said Ruiz.

At Greystone Steakhouse in the Gaslamp, marketing director Sara Arjmond said they won't make their employees get the vaccine either, though they will consider other safety measures. Currently, Greystone employees have to wear a mask if they're unvaccinated.

“As of right now, we are not requiring it, but we will come up with a policy to make sure everyone is safe,” said Arjmond. One of the big concerns her employees have revolves around testing.

If in some cases, testing is needed to work, they are worried that getting a free one through the county won't happen fast enough, and rapid tests cost money.

“They’re asking 'who is gonna pay for that?'" she said.

County leaders maintain right now about 85 percent of their test results come back within 24 hours and they're opening up more testing sites to meet the demand.