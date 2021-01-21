Chula Vista vaccine superstation set to open

The new South Bay vaccine superstation will be open 7 days a week starting at 10 a.m., but you will need an appointment to receive a vaccine.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A press conference will be held in Chula Vista on Wednesday morning to open the new South Bay vaccine superstation. The superstation will be located in Chula Vista and is the second one of its kind in San Diego County.

Sharp Healthcare will run the site that is located at the former Sears building at 565 Broadway. Once the superstation is fully operational, it will be equipped to provide up to 5,000 vaccinations per day.

People who are vaccinated at the superstation will be held for observation for 15 minutes to monitor for any reaction that arises.

The Chula Vista Superstation will administer vaccines to people eligible under Phase 1A including health care workers, those in long-term nursing facilities, as well as individuals 75 and older.

Supervisor Nora Vargas said, “Everybody wants people to go back to school, you know we want to make sure that our businesses are able to open up. There’s a lot of people suffering right now and so parallel to this work we are doing an economic recovery to make sure people have what they need so that we can get back to our routines.”

The new South Bay vaccine superstation will be open 7 days a week starting at 10 a.m., but you will need an appointment to receive a vaccine. To learn more about making an appointment or about the superstation in general, click here.