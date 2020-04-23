x
Walmart and Nextdoor launch new ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ program in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Walmart and Nextdoor announced Thursday the launch of their “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program, an effort to make it easier for neighbors across the country to help one another during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Through the new “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program, Nextdoor members can now request assistance or offer to help someone in their community by coordinating the pickup and delivery of their groceries, medications and other essentials with a neighbor who is already planning a shopping trip to their local Walmart store. 

The new “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” initiative follows Walmart's guidelines to make other shopping services, like checking out with Walmart Pay and its curbside pickup and delivery services, contact-free.  

“I’ve seen first-hand the countless ways our Walmart team is working together during this challenging time, leading with humanity, compassion and understanding to serve our customers,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s Chief Customer Officer. “We’re continuing to do that through our new program with Nextdoor. We’re connecting neighbors to each other so that more members of our communities have access to essential items, while limiting contact and the number of people shopping in our stores.” 

If a Nextdoor member wants help shopping for needed items or wants to offer their help, go to Nextdoor.com.

For more information on Walmart store locations and hours where “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is available and can be found on Nextdoor’s “Help Map,” click here.

