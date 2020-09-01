SAN DIEGO — On Thursday, County Supervisors Dianne Jacob and Nathan Fletcher will hold a news conference to discuss their proposals to crack down on the sale and distribution of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes.

"We are facing a public health crisis," said Jacob.

Jacob and Fletcher will also release new numbers on vaping-related illnesses in the county.

"There is no regulatory framework for these devices right now," said Fletcher.

This conference comes just after the San Diego Unified School District filed a lawsuit against JUUL on Tuesday. The school district alleges that JUUL has marketed their products to children.

The Board of Supervisors is set to consider new vaping restrictions at its meeting on Tuesday.

The press conference starts at 1:30 p.m.