Migrants wait along the border seeking entry into U.S. ahead of expiration of Title 42

SAN DIEGO — With less than a week before Title 42 expires, more large groups of migrants are waiting along the border for U.S Border Patrol to pick them up and begin their asylum process.

“We’ve been here three days already. It’s difficult because we don’t have anything to eat, we haven’t taken any baths and it's very hot and very cold in the night," said DeMario Jones, a migrant from Jamaica.

The 24-year-old says the journey to the border was tough and dangerous.

"Very, very challenging, physically and mentally, a lot of stress and it cost a lot of money to get here. It's not nice, because its very risky in Mexico as well with the cartel, we had to pay them a lot of money to get here," he added.

He made the journey with his mother and a few others from Jamaica. "I just want to go to the U.S. to get work, change my life and live a good life.”

Jones says he left Jamaica because of the violence.

“The reason I left my country, because it's very violent and I have to run away because they killed my father," he said.

While CBS 8 crews were there, border patrol agents picked up women. The majority of those left behind are men.

Once Title 42 expires on May 11, border officials anticipate that as many as 10,000 migrants a day could cross the border: almost double the daily average just a couple months ago.

Unlike Title 42, those migrants crossing the border after May 11 will at least have the opportunity to try to seek asylum in the United States under a federal immigration law, known as Title 8.

Under Title 42, there were no consequences for repeated illegal border crossings.

Under Title 8, though, migrants who are expelled could face more serious consequences.