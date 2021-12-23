Two years since Dia Abrams went missing from ranch near Idyllwild

Riverside County Sheriff offers no update on Abrams case, or death of Jodi Newkirk at same ranch

MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — Monday, June 6 marks two years since former La Jolla resident, Lydia “Dia” Abrams, mysteriously went missing from her ranch near Idyllwild.

The 65-year-old was last seen on the Bonita Vista Ranch by her boyfriend, Keith Harper, who said she disappeared without a trace. She has not been found.

Harper was named trustee of Abrams' estate in a trust document revised two weeks before she went missing on June 6, 2020.

A second woman, Jodi Newkirk, 46, died on the same ranch on December 23, 2021.

Harper reported the death to police in a 911 call, telling officers Newkirk had died just after sunset in an ATV rollover accident. Her autopsy and cause of death have not been made public.

CBS 8 reached out to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco -- who is up for reelection this year -- seeking an interview about the case. An assistant responded, “I have received your request for a zoom meeting with Sheriff Bianco regarding Dia Abrams. I am sorry but he is not available at all today, June 6th.”