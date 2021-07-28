Hazing, drug abuse and harassment allegations plagued San Diego State fraternities for years, documents show

Forced drinking, physical workouts, injuries and hospital visits. Sexual assaults and more than a dozen hazing incidents reported at various SDSU fraternities.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Months before a global pandemic sent millions of college students into online learning, the death of San Diego State freshman and fraternity pledge Dylan Hernandez was already causing shockwaves throughout the community.

Hernandez was rushing the fraternity of FIJI, also known as Phi Gamma Delta, when he attended a ceremony where new members met their older mentor, otherwise known as a big brother, little brother reveal night.

Dylan, who was 19, drank alcohol at the event and his blood alcohol content was estimated to be .23% at the time of his death, according to a police report obtained by the San Diego Union Tribune.

After leaving the event, Dylan was escorted back to Tenochca residence hall. There he was placed on top of his bunk bed where he later suffered a fatal fall.

The president of SDSU, Adela de la Torre, immediately suspended 14 Interfraternity Council chapters after his death, including Dylan’s chapter of FIJI.

His November 2019 death ripped open an investigation into fraternity misconduct by campus police and the San Diego District Attorney. Both entities later announced, together, that no manslaughter or hazing charges would be recommended.

Task forces established by President de la Torre were also established after Dylan’s death to find remedies to hazing and other unsafe occurrences in student life.

But records obtained by News 8 show the issues surrounding SDSUs fraternities go back years beyond fall 2019 and show a culture rife with hazing allegations, reports of sexual assault and illegal drugs, underage drinking and dishonesty to SDSU administration.

The hundreds of pages of documents contain emails, investigations and allegations going back to 2014 from 13 different Interfraternity Council fraternities.

It includes 17 reports of hazing, three reports of brothers drugging party guests and two sexual assaults related to two fraternities.

The documents also show that Phi Gamma Delta, the fraternity rushed by Dylan, was in a cycle of suspensions and probations for three years leading up to the pledge’s death. The violations reported are related to hazing, illegal drugs, hard alcohol, and sexual assault.

Some fraternities, after a months-long investigation, were simply issued a "formal warning" by SDSU -- a label that grants no judicial discipline with some educational parameters that a fraternity is required to abide by.

Delta Upsilon, for example, was in trouble for five semesters since 2014. Out of those semesters, just one investigation in 2014 found enough evidence to put the fraternity on probation.

The other four investigations ended in warnings by the university, despite the school finding the fraternity leadership not following Fraternity & Sorority Life Protocol, hazing allegations and a student even being transported to the hospital.

Records show that SDSU takes anywhere from one semester to three years in order to enact serious change in a fraternity’s structure.

The documents are plentiful and, for the sake of transparency, are best displayed in a timeline format divided by fraternity.

Below is a list of timelines organizing the documents by fraternity.

Phi Gamma Delta: FIJI

FIJI is a currently unrecognized fraternity at SDSU. The chapter is expelled until August 2030 and there are no current members active. The expulsion happened after an investigation was published August 13, 2020, where the national fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta announced a permanent suspension for the chapter.

FIJI was also the fraternity rushed by the late Dylan Hernandez. He died the night after fraternity brothers hosted a big-little ritual night. SDSU found FIJI violated eight counts of the student code of conduct in the fraternity's recent history. This includes hazing, alcohol, illegal drugs and health and safety policies.

Documents obtained by News 8 show a cycle of investigations into FIJI leading up to Dylan's death. The documents show a 2016 sexual assault reportedly happening at a FIJI party, with the alleged assaulter being expelled from the fraternity on December 4, 2016, according to emails.

After that sexual assault and previous parties resulting in student hospital visits, FIJI was places on Interim Suspension in December 2016. The frat violated this suspension throughout the following semester with reports of hazing, including members living in a house with a chicken and forced alcohol consumption.

FIJI was placed placed on probation on April 12, 2017, and set to be in good standing by June 1, 2018. SDSU stated they did not have enough evidence to punish FIJI for hazing, according to documents. The national chapter also gave FIJI a probation for violating the risk management policy. They were given a "first strike," on August 2, 2017, according to a letter obtained by News 8.

FIJI then reportedly hosted a party with 100-120 people the following September, while they were on double probation. There was photographed evidence of the event and a student at the residence halls reported concerns of being drugged at this event.

SDSU put the fraternity on Interim Suspension some time after September 29, 2017. Student Life and Leadership staff said they were concerned with the state of the fraternity and suspended the chapter until they completed trainings. The fraternity would then be on probation again until June 2019. The frat could still host Frank Norris Pig Dinner, an on-campus event with alcohol once per semester.

National Phi Gamma Delta also investigated FIJI for its 100-120 person party in September. They completed their investigation January 10, 2018 and extended the first strike until June 1, 2019.

In April 2018, fake IDs were reportedly used at the Frank Norris Pig Dinner, the one alcoholic event the frat could host while on probation. No SDSU investigation was produced in the public records obtained by News 8, and Assistant Dean of Students for Student Life, Office of the Dean of Students and a co-chair on the recently established Presidential Task Force on Hazing Prevention, said the school would not comment on anything related to Phi Gamma Delta.

Reports of large parties were made during the semesters of fall 2018 and spring 2019, and documents show brothers allegedly made "masturbatory/animalistic" sounds a gestures toward a Black artist speaking at the Pride Center on April 27, 2019. SDSU later couldn't gather enough evidence to punish the frat, and fraternity leadership told SDSU the brothers making gestures at the Pride Center speaker were expelled from the national fraternity.

The probation was lifted on August 2, 2019, and social events warranting meetings with Student Life and Leadership were reported leading up to the death of Dylan Hernandez in November 2019.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon: SAE

Sigma Alpha Epsilon is currently under an interim suspension from the university and the investigation goes back to September 16, 2020. But documents obtained by News 8 show misconduct going back to 2014.

In August of 2014, SAE was caught purchasing a goat and using it for "amusement." SAE was put on probation for violating the animals policy. In October of that year, SAE reportedly hosted several events violating policies including harassment and abusive behavior and alcohol and illegal drugs.

After the string of events, SAE was put on another probation until August 15, 2015.

SAE was also at the center of a situation similar to Dylan Hernandez on February 16, 2018. A pledge was taken to the hospital from his dorm after an alleged bid night. SDSU said fraternity brothers agreed these events would constitute hazing, according to the report.

SAE was also found to have partied during the pandemic when famous TikToker Bryce Hall told his followers he was harassed at an SAE party and had his hat stolen.

Phi Kappa Theta: Phi Kap

Although the documents obtained by News 8 detail misconduct leading to this fraternity's expulsion in 2017, the chapter has made headlines previously.

This includes media reports of 20-year-old Barzeen Barzanji, the former president of SDSUs Sigma Alpha Epsilon, dying of an alleged overdose inside the Phi Kap house.

Phi Kap was also put on probation later in fall 2016. One of the reasons being a large party investigated by SDSU. It reported 20 bottles of vodka, eight boxes of wine and two people taken from their residence halls to the hospital related to the party.

When asked about a video of someone chugging a bottle of vodka, that person told the school they were drinking water.

SDSU found Phi Kap to have violated policies such as alcohol and hazing. They received a suspension until June 1, 2018, and then a probation until June 1, 2019.

Phi Kap violated its suspension September 2017, and was expelled with a date for reapplication in 2024.

Sigma Chi

Sigma Chi just recently re-chartered with SDSU March 14, 2020. Before that, Sigma Chi was closed by the national chapter in spring 2013.

While the chapter was dissolved, The Daily Aztec reported several members of the then-ousted Sigma Chi created their own off-campus organization known as "Sigtopia."

Somewhere between Fall 2019 and Spring 2020, Sigma Chi was investigated by SDSU, but the only known reference of this is in the task force findings for the Task Force on Student Activities and Safety.

Sigma Chi was found to violate the noise policy and given a formal warning.

Pi Kappa Alpha: PIKE

Pi Kappa Alpha is currently in "good standing" with the university. It is a phrase to describe a fraternity that is currently not under any investigation, stipulation or suspension/probation.

But the history of PIKE is clouded, with a guest alleging they were drugged in 2018 and alcohol policies violations.

The guest alleged they were drugged at a fraternity event on August 28, 2018, and SDSU finalized its investigation on September 12, 2019.

PIKE was also investigated by the university for partying during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2020, the university found PIKE violated six counts of student conduct including Health & Safety and Alcohol.

They were placed on suspension until two months ago on May 31, 2021.

Sigma Phi Epsilon: Sig Ep

Sigma Phi Epsilon is currently in good standing with the university but not currently recognized. SDSU told News 8 in an emailed statement that it is in a period of reestablishment for the 2021/22 school year.

"Following the period of suspension (without recognition from the university), Sigma Phi Epsilon will be reestablishing this year with all new members," the statement read.

While the fraternity is being rebuilt, its history is rich of harassment claims, vandalism, alleged drugging and brothers hosting events while on suspension that led to a student transport to the hospital.

In 2014, individuals related to Sig Ep shouted "obscenities" at marchers for Take Back the Night, an event that supports survivors of sexual violence.

SDSU said that because it was "isolated individuals" shouting from the Sig Ep house rooftop, those people were forwarded to Title IX and Sig Ep was given a warning by the university.

The warning did come with some educational requirements such as events to educate around sexual violence and bystander intervention among registered student organizations.

Sig Ep was also investigated in March and April 2015 for hosting multiple parties, one of them resulting in a $13,000 fine from authorities.

SDSU found that damage was done to the Wesley Foundation fence during the spring, likely during social events hosted by the fraternities. Sig Ep was put on probation and ordered to come up with a plan to fix the Wesley Foundation fence by June 25, 2015.

On April 19, 2019, SDSU investigated Sig Ep after a guest was reportedly drugged at an Sig Ep event where brothers invited Alpha Phi Sorority sisters. The incident reportedly happened on October 27, 2018.

SDSU wrote that brothers delayed in reporting the drugging and denied that it happened. Sig Ep's investigation found the chapter violated three counts of student policy including the Illegal Drugs policy. They were placed on suspension until at least December 31, 2019.

Following some noise complaints in early 2020 from the then-suspended fraternity, SDSU warned the chapter its suspension could be extended.

Phi Delta Theta: Phi Delt

Phi Delta Theta is another fraternity who recently came off a probation ending on May 31, 2021.

Right now the chapter is on good standing, according to an email from the university.

But the past of the chapter shows parties violating COVID-19 protocol, with "deep concerns going on in the chapter" starting in 2014, according to a confidential document from November 18, 2014.

The July 2020 report from the Task Force on Student Activities and Safety found the chapter violated alcohol policies, and was put on probation until December 31, 2020. But while the chapter was on suspension, it hosted an event with active and inactive members along with non-members on August 26, 2020.

The chapter was then put on probation until May 31, 2020.

Kappa Sigma

Kappa Sigma is currently unrecognized by SDSU, suspended until August 2022, but its chapter is still open with the support of the national chapter.

According to Dean of Students Randy Timm, there have been talks in the past with the national chapter to shut down the charter, but nothing has been confirmed.

Since then, Kappa Sigma has moved into the large house on 5505 Lindo Paseo, right across the street from campus. This house was previously occupied by Theta Chi, before a months-long investigation by the school led to their suspension in Winter 2019.

While SDSU isn't recognizing Kappa Sigma, students belonging to the university can still join the fraternity as long as its chartered with the national chapter.

"It creates quite a challenge for the institution and it creates a challenge for the Interfraternity Council as well," Timm said. "When that happens, we still report any information that we have to the national organization, and we attempt to stay in contact with them to make sure that they're aware of what our concerns are."

In spring 2015, SDSU administrators said Kappa Sigma brothers were dishonest after an investigation found multiple people were taken to a hospital during a social event where hard liquor was present. Kappa Sigma was put on probation until June 1, 2016.

On October 10, 2019, Kappa Sigma was placed on a temporary suspension while it was investigate for a social event that lead to a student going to the hospital.

During the investigation Student Life and Leadership brought up reports of multiple hazing allegations during fall 2019, including acts of servitude, forced drinking and "group violence." SLL reported numerous injuries found during the course of the investigation.