TikTok star Bryce Hall moves to San Diego, says he was harassed at SDSU frat party

Hall said the large party ended violently with his hat stolen and his Uber’s car vandalized. SDSU and SAE both say they are aware and looking into the incident.

SAN DIEGO — CONTENT WARNING: Profanity:

Famous TikToker Bryce Hall says he was harassed by members of San Diego State’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on Tuesday night, according to social media reports circulating online.

Hall, with more than 19.9 Million TikTok followers announced on Twitter that he will sue.

i guess im pressing charges on a sdsu frat hahahahah run me that moneyyyyyy — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 12, 2021

He told his followers on May 10 he recently moved to San Diego from Los Angeles, and later said he was invited by SAE to their fraternity party on Tuesday night, May 11.

Hall and several other friends, including TikToker Tayler Holder, told their social media followers that dozens of fraternity members cornered them after stealing Hall’s hat during the party.

Video evidence from the incident shows a number of young adults maskless and crowding around Hall as someone recording with his phone grabbed Hall's hat off his head.

According to Instagram reports, Hall and his group drove away from the party and parked at a 7-11 to post about what happened.

“Keep in mind, there’s us, and there was literally 47 of them like trying to act like they’re hard,” another friend said during an Instagram story posted by Hall.

“They invited us to their party like little fangirls,” Hall said over the same Instagram story. “And we showed up and then they tried to troll us by taking our hats and then cornering us against our Uber and vandalizing the vehicle.”

There were other posts circulating the incident online, such as Snapchat and TikTok. Some people were reportedly at the party and have an affiliation with SDSU SAE.

“What’s your f**king name bro?” Snapchat user Aj Stefano told the group that was in the car. He then appeared to grab the hat off someone in the backseat who he called ‘Bryce’.

The user, who has the last name Stefano, matches with an Instagram user named aj_stefano. The public Instagram account has photos posted in front of the SDSU SAE house. Stefano did not immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

SAE is currently under two interim suspensions and is part of the SDSU’s Interfraternity Council, which has been under a self-imposed party ban since last summer.

Party bans are often referred to as social moratoriums by SDSU and the IFC and restrict parties, events with alcohol and unsanctioned events with other organizations.

If proven by the university, this could lead to consequences ranging from further suspension to even expulsion by the university and the national SAE fraternity.

The official Instagram account for SDSU SAE screenshotted Hall’s tweet about the incident.

“Sorry you didn't get a bid @brycehall”. A bid is a formal invitation a fraternity extends to a prospective member looking to join the fraternity.

SDSU SAE’s Instagram account did not respond to messages requesting comment.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon Manager of Communications and Public Relations Johnny Sao emailed a statement to News 8 that said they acknowledge the alleged violations.

“Sigma Alpha Epsilon is aware of an alleged event that may have violated local and/or state public health guidelines. We are in the process of gathering information at this time.”

San Diego State University has been notified of the incident but has not issued a statement yet.

Bryce Hall was not immediately available for comment, according to his agents.

Hall is no stranger to parties. During high case numbers from the coronavirus pandemic, his Los Angeles house parties were so large that Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the decision to cut off power to the so-called Sway House -- the rental home of Hall and fellow social media stars Blake Gray, and Noah Beck.

Following his tweets about the SDSU fraternity, Hall said he was working on a video about the incident, and announced one was being released on May 13.

He also called on his followers to post videos of them cursing at the SAE chapter.

This is a developing story and will be updated with comments and information as soon as News 8 is notified.