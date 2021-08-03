SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — A jogger reported finding a body early Monday morning on a Coronado beach, police said.
The body was discovered about 5:25 a.m. on Central Beach along Ocean Boulevard.
"There were no signs of trauma, and foul play is not suspected at this time," according to a Coronado police statement.
No further details about the deceased person were immediately available.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.
Jogger reports finding body on Coronado Beach, no foul play suspected
"There were no signs of trauma, and foul play is not suspected at this time," according to a Coronado police statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — A jogger reported finding a body early Monday morning on a Coronado beach, police said.