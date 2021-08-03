Jogger reports finding body on Coronado Beach, no foul play suspected

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — A jogger reported finding a body early Monday morning on a Coronado beach, police said.



The body was discovered about 5:25 a.m. on Central Beach along Ocean Boulevard.



"There were no signs of trauma, and foul play is not suspected at this time," according to a Coronado police statement.



No further details about the deceased person were immediately available.



The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.