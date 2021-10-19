CVPD: Larry Millete, husband of missing Chula Vista mother, arrested

The CVPD is planning a press conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the details of the investigation. That press conference will be live streamed on this page.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Police Department has confirmed the arrest of Larry Millete for the murder of his wife Maya Millete.

A large police presence was at the home of Larry Millete in Chula Vista early Tuesday afternoon.

The CVPD is planning a press conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the details of the investigation. That press conference will be live streamed on this page.

Larry Millete of Chula Vista was taken into custody late Tuesday morning at the home he shared with May "Maya" Millete, who was reported missing Jan. 10, three days after the last known sighting of her.

In July, Larry Millete was named a 'person of interest' in the ongoing criminal investigation. He has denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance.

The revelation came from San Diego Deputy City Attorney Jeff Brooker in open court on July 21, during a hearing requested by News 8 to unseal records in a gun violence restraining order (GVRO) filed against the husband.

“We agreed that we would not put up a fight for any of the information regarding Mr. Millete, his missing wife, that there is an investigation, that he is a person of interest,” said Brooker in downtown San Diego court.

The GVRO records filed against Larry Millete had been sealed temporarily, before officers seized his entire gun collection on May 7 from his home in Chula Vista.

On July 21, at the request of News 8, Judge Bacal ordered the GVRO records should now be made public.

The records included a 2020 photograph of Millete's 4-year-old son standing on a kitchen table surrounded by a cache of guns.

In September, Larry Millete's temporary gun violence restraining order (GVRO) filed against him was extended for at least another three months.

Larry Millete has been fighting in civil court to get his guns back, but on September 14 his attorney agreed to continue the hearing until December 1.

The continuance was stipulated, meaning both sides agreed to extend the temporary gun violence restraining order until the next hearing.

The search however continues for missing mother, Maya Millete.

It's been nine months since Maya went missing from her home on Paseo Los Gatos, which she shared with her husband and three children.