The fraternity was in hot water before mask mandates were lifted statewide. Around 20 fake IDs were confiscated that night from fraternity members.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Hazing and illegal alcohol consumption were just some of the policy violations that the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity chapter at University of San Diego was found to breach after its party at Sycuan Casino back in March 2021.

All of which were done under the supervision of chapter leadership, according to the updated Fraternity and Sorority Life website for USD.

USD updated its webpage the evening of July 6, and found it to violate six parts of the Fraternity and Sorority Guidelines. This includes hazing, underage drinking, an unregistered off-campus event, and prior fraternity leadership knowledge of the event.

The event goes back to March 19, when fraternity brothers gathered at the Sycuan Casino pool deck, according to casino security emails obtained by News 8.

According to Andrew Marosok, a former security employee with the casino, the party was largely maskless. During a time in which California state mask mandates were not lifted, Marosok said this made him gravely concerned for the safety of patrons and employees.

Around 20 fake IDs from fraternity members were also confiscated by security guards, according to Adam Day, the chief administrative officer for the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.

"The IDs were confiscated and the patrons were escorted off property, as our regulations do not allow anyone under the age of 21 inside the casino," Day said in an email.

Day said underage guests are allowed on Sycuan's grounds on very rare occasions.

Sycuan Casino security details obtained by News 8 show that masks and social distancing are required efforts that must be maintained by patrons and employees. Marosok, who worked the event, said this was not the case the night of the party.

"It pretty much looked pre-pandemic," Marosok said. "Like a party you would see pre-pandemic. Talking with no masks, drinking and just having a grand old time."

Marosok's concern came as Sycuan Casino reported the second-highest rate of coronavirus infections out of San Diego County's seven casinos throughout 2020.

From June 2020 to December, Sycuan reported 155 cases of the virus, second highest to Viejas with 166, according to KPBS.

Marosok was fired after ratting out the party. The casino maintains that he breached his confidentiality agreement with the casino, according to a termination letter obtained by News 8.

Marosok's Sycuan Casino termination letter

USD first told News 8 over email on May 18, 2021, that the fraternity was being investigated over the incident, and that “it is more likely than not, the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity was involved in the incident at Sycuan Casino.”

The school said the incident was elevated to the Office of Ethical Development and Restorative Practices, which looks into student code of conduct violations.

Though USD told News 8 on the 18th that the fraternity was being investigated, the webpage that was updated Tuesday states that the investigation findings were completed on May 10.

The update came several hours after News 8 inquired via email about the record-keeping by USDs FSL department, according to VisualPing, a website that notifies you when changes are made to a webpage.

USD officials were not immediately available to comment on the matter, or more specifically, what penalties the fraternity now has after violating six counts of student organizational policy.