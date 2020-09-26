Woman dead after being shot in her torso in Barrio Logan

The suspect is described as a possible Hispanic male in his mid 20’s, 5’8” with a medium build, wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants.

SAN DIEGO — A woman was shot to death on Friday in Barrio Logan. The shooting was reported at 9:08 p.m. said San Diego Police Department Sgt. Clinton Leisz.

Responding SDPD officers found the unconscious woman on the sidewalk near a vehicle. The woman had at least one gunshot wound to her torso. Officers gave the woman first aid and began life-saving efforts on the scene.



Paramedics took the woman to UC San Diego Medical Center where she died, Leisz said.



Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, Leisz said.

Although the investigation is still in its infancy stages, detectives learned the victim was driven to 2400 Harbor Drive by a male companion after being shot near 1000 Dewey Street.

The male companion told police that he and the victim were involved in a fight with another man and woman. After the fight ended, the victim was getting into her car and that is when the unknown suspect shot the victim.

The victim has been identified, but her identity is not being released. She was described as a 36-year old white female resident of National City.