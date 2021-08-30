1 Cajon Valley family remains in Afghanistan as U.S. ends 20-year conflict

Six families including 24 students from the Cajon Valley Union School District were caught in the chaos as U.S. troops began withdrawing to meet the August 31st dead

SAN DIEGO — The Cajon Valley Union School District said there’s still one more family waiting to leave Afghanistan after several returned to the U.S. The Secretary of State said there are fewer than 200 Americans who didn’t make it out but the exact number is still being determined.

The district is of course holding out hope that all of its students will return to San Diego County, as our military leaders work to bring Americans still there back to the U.S.

“I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens or country nationals and vulnerable Afghans,” said Commander Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., United States Central Command.

The war in Afghanistan is finally over after two decades. While visiting relatives over the summer, six families including 24 students from the Cajon Valley Union School District were caught in the chaos as U.S. troops began withdrawing to meet the August 31st deadline.

The school district released a brief statement, saying:

"Cajon Valley Union School District Family and Community Liaisons confirmed that three families have safely returned to Cajon Valley. Several children returned to school on Monday to the open arms of their teachers and classmates. Three additional families are safely out of Afghanistan and on their way back to the United States. One family is in process at the Afghanistan airport and another family is still waiting for help."

“While the military evacuation is complete, the diplomatic mission to ensure additional US citizens and eligible Afghans who want to leave continues,” Commander McKenzie said.

The longest war in American history will undoubtedly have an impact on its foreign policy moving forward and the lessons learned from a 20-year conflict will not be forgotten.

“The decision by this Administration to leave Americans there: my question to the Secretary is what is the plan? What is the plan now to get Americans?” said Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader (R-CA).

The Biden Administration is still being heavily criticized for its handling of the withdrawal, but the president said he is committed to protecting America from any future threats from Afghanistan.