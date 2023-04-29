1 person killed in rollover crash on Interstate 805 in National City

At least one person was killed and another injured after the work-truck they were overturned off southbound Interstate 805 and onto 43rd Street on-ramp.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — One person was killed, and another was injured in the freeway lanes of Interstate 805 in National City Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol was notified around 9:08 a.m. by a witness that there was a crash on Interstate 805 in southbound lanes near the 43rd Street on-ramp.

According to CHP logs, officers arrived on the scene and immediately shut down the 43rd Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate 805.

Video from OnScene.TV showed a black work truck that appeared to have rolled over and was left disabled on the southbound 43rd Street freeway ramp facing the wrong way.

California Highway Patrol officers requested additional officers to assist with traffic that had begun traveling in the wrong direction of the on-ramp to avoid the crash.

By 9:30 a.m., CHP determined at least one person was killed in the crash.

Another person involved in the crash was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Several witnesses stopped to tell CHP what they saw.

The cause of the crash or the identity of the victims involved was unknown at the time this article was published.