2 injured after Tesla crashes through fence, lands on ambulance in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities responded to a rescue Wednesday after a Tesla crashed through a fence and landed on top of an ambulance in Tierrasanta.

It happened in the 4000 block of Greencraig Lane, according to authorities.

Authorities said three people were in the Tesla at the time of the crash. Two passengers that were sitting in the back seat were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was brought out by fire rescue personnel uninjured.

Firefighters said they are trying to figure out the best way to remove the Tesla from on top of the ambulance without rupturing the battery inside the car, which could lead to an uncontrollable fire.

None of the Falck ambulance personnel were in the back lot at the time the Tesla crashed through the fence landing on one of their ambulances.