28-year-old man killed on I-15 in Miramar

A 28-year-old man was killed in Miramar after his car hit a "light pole," causing him to be ejected from the vehicle, according to CHP.

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed in Miramar early Sunday morning after his car struck a light pole, slicing it into two pieces.

California Highway Patrol received reports around 6:56 a.m. from drivers who reported the crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Miramar, just north of State Route 52.

"For reasons still under investigation, the Honda veered to the left and left the roadway, striking a large freeway sign pole," according to Officer Jesse Matias with the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the victim died at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.

California Highway Patrol only shared that the victim was a 28-year-old man from Moreno Valley.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.