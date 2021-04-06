3 killed in fiery wreck involving wrong-way driver on I-5 in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A speeding motorist heading the wrong way on Interstate 5 near the U.S.-Mexico border Friday caused a fiery collision that killed three people, authorities said.



The errant driver's sedan reportedly was traveling as fast as 90 mph to the north on the southbound side of the freeway before smashing head-on into another vehicle near Dairy Mart Road in San Ysidro shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.



Following the crash, one of the two involved cars became engulfed in flames, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.



The victims died at the scene. It was not immediately clear if the wrong-way driver was among those killed.



Authorities shut down the entire southbound side of the interstate at State Route 905 due to the accident.